21 Hollywood Leads a $1.5 Billion Wave Transforming the Heart of South Florida

Hollywood has been preparing for its close-up for years, and now the city’s long-awaited transformation is finally catching the light. The latest milestone in this surge of optimism arrives as Starlife Group celebrates the topping off of 21 Hollywood, a 14-story mixed-use tower already reshaping one of South Florida’s most strategically positioned corridors. The project arrives amid nearly $1.5 billion in recently completed, active, or planned development, a number that not long ago would have sounded aspirational for this mid-sized city between Miami’s cosmopolitan buzz and Fort Lauderdale’s established business gravity. Today, however, it feels like a starting point.