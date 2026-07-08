Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach Penthouse Sets North Flagler Record at $16.95M

Penthouse A at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach is now under contract after being listed for $16.95 million, a deal the developer's representatives describe as the highest-priced condominium sale ever recorded on North Flagler Drive, by both total value and price per square foot. Independent real estate coverage of the sale, including reporting from World Red Eye and Florida YIMBY, corroborates the figure and the record claim.