Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach Penthouse Sets North Flagler Record at $16.95M

Penthouse A at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach is under contract after being listed for $16.95 million, the highest-priced condominium sale ever recorded on North Flagler Drive by both total value and price per square foot, according to the developer and corroborated by independent coverage from World Red Eye and Florida YIMBY.
The 27th-floor residence spans 6,097 square feet with roughly 1,200 square feet of outdoor terraces and unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway, Palm Beach Island, and the Atlantic.
The buyer is a Palm Beach resident who was upgrading to a larger primary residence without leaving the area.
The 138-unit tower, developed by The Related Group and BH Group, is under construction with delivery slated for 2028.
Penthouse A at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach is now under contract after being listed for $16.95 million, a deal the developer's representatives describe as the highest-priced condominium sale ever recorded on North Flagler Drive, by both total value and price per square foot. Independent real estate coverage of the sale, including reporting from World Red Eye and Florida YIMBY, corroborates the figure and the record claim.
The four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom residence occupies the building's top floor, with 6,097 square feet of interior space and roughly 1,200 square feet of outdoor terraces facing the Intracoastal Waterway, Palm Beach Island, and the Atlantic Ocean. A private elevator opens directly into the entertaining spaces, framed by 12-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass. The layout includes oversized closets and dual primary bathrooms, built for a buyer who wanted room to entertain at scale.
The buyer is a Palm Beach resident who wanted a larger primary residence without leaving the area, drawn to the penthouse's layout, privacy, and unobstructed water views. It is a pattern real estate brokers in the corridor have described repeatedly this cycle: buyers already committed to Palm Beach trading up within it rather than looking elsewhere.
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach is a 138-unit, 27-story tower developed by The Related Group and BH Group, with two- to four-bedroom homes ranging from 1,532 to 3,331 square feet, all facing east toward the Atlantic. Interiors include custom Italian cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling glass, and amenities span a pool deck, a fitness and wellness center, and a full-service spa. Construction is underway, with delivery slated for 2028.
A single penthouse sale does not define a market, but a corridor record of this size adds to a broader pattern of trophy-residence demand moving north from Miami into West Palm Beach, a trend brokers in the area have tied to buyers seeking Palm Beach's address without competing for its most limited inventory.
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