Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills Welcomes New Sales Lead After Record $23 Million Sale

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills added Taaseen Qureshi to its sales team, alongside refreshed pricing and newly completed model residences.
Qureshi joins on the heels of a $23 million sale of Penthouse West at 8899 Beverly, the highest price paid for a condominium in Los Angeles County in 2026.
Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills used a broker event this week to introduce two things at once: a new face on its sales team and proof that the building's top-end pricing is holding.
Taaseen Qureshi joins the development's sales team after closing a $23 million sale of Penthouse West at 8899 Beverly, the highest price ever paid for a condominium in Los Angeles County in 2026. Brokers gathered on the property's rooftop and pool deck to mark the hire alongside refreshed pricing and newly completed model residences, giving attendees a first look at finished interiors rather than renderings.
The evening drew a cross-section of Los Angeles' residential brokerage community, including Jessica Vollhardt, Nancy Ellin, Tomer Fridman and Marc Hernandez, alongside other brokers active in the city's branded-residence market.
Broker soirees are routine in Los Angeles' luxury development calendar, but the pairing of a new sales lead with a completed model residence and a fresh price sheet is the more durable news here. It signals a project moving from pre-construction marketing into a phase where buyers can walk finished units, and where a $23 million comp gives the sales team a number to anchor future asking prices against.
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