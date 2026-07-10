Real Estate News

Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills Welcomes New Sales Lead After Record $23 Million Sale

Taaseen Qureshi joins the sales team days after closing the highest condominium sale recorded in Los Angeles County this year
Guests mingle at the Mandarin Oriental Beverly Hills rooftop broker event
Guests gather at the Mandarin Oriental Beverly Hills Broker Soirée overlooking the rooftop terracePhoto Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills added Taaseen Qureshi to its sales team, alongside refreshed pricing and newly completed model residences.

  • Qureshi joins on the heels of a $23 million sale of Penthouse West at 8899 Beverly, the highest price paid for a condominium in Los Angeles County in 2026.

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills used a broker event this week to introduce two things at once: a new face on its sales team and proof that the building's top-end pricing is holding.

Luxury catering display at Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills broker event
Broker event reception at Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly HillsPhoto Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills

A Record Sale Brings a New Hire

Taaseen Qureshi joins the development's sales team after closing a $23 million sale of Penthouse West at 8899 Beverly, the highest price ever paid for a condominium in Los Angeles County in 2026. Brokers gathered on the property's rooftop and pool deck to mark the hire alongside refreshed pricing and newly completed model residences, giving attendees a first look at finished interiors rather than renderings.

Who Showed Up

The evening drew a cross-section of Los Angeles' residential brokerage community, including Jessica Vollhardt, Nancy Ellin, Tomer Fridman and Marc Hernandez, alongside other brokers active in the city's branded-residence market.

Taaseen Qureshi and Tomer Fridman at the Mandarin Oriental Beverly Hills Broker Soirée
Jessica Vollhardt, Nancy Ellin, and Taaseen Qureshi at the Mandarin Oriental Soirée
Marc Hernandez at the Mandarin Oriental Beverly Hills Broker Soirée

Why the Pricing Story Matters More Than the Party

Broker soirees are routine in Los Angeles' luxury development calendar, but the pairing of a new sales lead with a completed model residence and a fresh price sheet is the more durable news here. It signals a project moving from pre-construction marketing into a phase where buyers can walk finished units, and where a $23 million comp gives the sales team a number to anchor future asking prices against.

Guests mingle at the Mandarin Oriental Beverly Hills rooftop broker event
Mandarin Oriental Residences, Kanai Riviera Maya Releases First Renderings

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