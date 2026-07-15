Manhattan's Luxury Co-Ops Are Outselling Condos for the First Time Since 2022

For the week ending June 21, Manhattan's luxury co-op market did something it had not done in nearly four years: it outsold condos. Twelve co-ops priced at $4 million or more went into contract, against 10 condos, the first week co-ops have led since October 2022, according to the Olshan Realty luxury market report. The average co-op asking price for the week was $6.4 million, well under the $7.6 million average for condos in the same tier, and the Upper East Side alone accounted for 10 of the 22 total contracts.