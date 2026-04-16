NYC Collegiate Pickleball Tournament Debuts at CityPickle Times Square

College athletics in New York City are taking a fresh turn this season as CityPickle Times Square hosts the first-ever NYC Collegiate Pickleball Tournament. Set against the unmistakable backdrop of Midtown Manhattan, the inaugural event brings together competitive energy, school pride, and one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.
Teams from six universities—Harvard, Cornell, UConn, the University of Virginia, Penn State, and Lehigh—will compete in a tournament that reflects the rapid expansion of collegiate pickleball. Once considered a casual recreational activity, pickleball has evolved into a structured and competitive sport on campuses nationwide, with clubs forming and expanding at an impressive pace.
Positioned in one of the most high-profile locations in the world, CityPickle Times Square offers a striking setting for the tournament. The venue transforms pickleball into a spectator-friendly experience, merging sport with the pulse of New York City.
Spectator access has been designed to encourage broad attendance. Tickets are free and open to the public, making the event accessible for students, alumni, and curious New Yorkers alike. Fans are encouraged to arrive in school colors, creating an atmosphere that mirrors traditional collegiate rivalries—now reimagined through the lens of pickleball.
The tournament is the result of a clear vision from Elle Freedman, Brand Partnerships Coordinator at CityPickle and a Harvard alumna whose connection to the sport runs deep. In 2023, Freedman founded Harvard’s pickleball club, marking the first program of its kind within the Ivy League.
“In college, I traveled the country representing Harvard in pickleball tournaments and competing against other university clubs. In my role at CityPickle, I wanted to build on that momentum and bring the excitement of collegiate pickleball to NYC with the first-ever tournament of its kind.”
Elle Freedman, Brand Partnerships Coordinator at CityPickle
Freedman’s initiative reflects a broader movement. College pickleball has shifted from informal gatherings to organized competition, with intercollegiate matchups now drawing serious attention. The NYC tournament serves as both a showcase and a catalyst for continued growth.
Pickleball’s appeal lies in its accessibility and pace. Played on a smaller court with a paddle and perforated ball, the sport combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Its lower barrier to entry has made it particularly attractive to college students, who are building clubs and competitive teams at a rapid rate.
Universities participating in the NYC Collegiate Pickleball Tournament represent a cross-section of academic and athletic cultures, underscoring the sport’s wide reach. From Ivy League institutions to large public universities, the shared enthusiasm for pickleball is unmistakable.
This growth is not confined to campus courts. Events like the CityPickle tournament highlight how collegiate pickleball is beginning to intersect with urban lifestyle spaces, creating opportunities for broader audiences to engage with the sport.
Beyond the matches themselves, the tournament offers a dynamic spectator experience. With free entry and a central Manhattan location, it invites a mix of students, alumni, and city residents to witness the competition up close.
The encouragement to dress in school colors adds a visual layer of identity and camaraderie, transforming the venue into a vibrant display of collegiate pride. It’s a setting that feels both competitive and celebratory, capturing the essence of student-led athletics.
The NYC Collegiate Pickleball Tournament signals more than a single-day competition—it represents a turning point for how the sport is perceived and experienced. By bringing university teams into a prominent New York City venue, CityPickle is positioning pickleball within a broader lifestyle and cultural conversation.
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