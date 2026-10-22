STARR Restaurants Will Run a Residents-Only Dining Program at Rivage Bal Harbour

At a Glance
Rivage Bal Harbour has named Stephen Starr's STARR Restaurants the exclusive culinary curator of its residents-only dining program. The group behind Le Coucou, Buddakan, Makoto and Pastis Miami will run every food and beverage touchpoint at the 25-story oceanfront tower, which holds just 56 residences and is slated for delivery in 2027.
Related Group made the announcement with partners Two Roads Development and Rockpoint. It is the latest collaboration between Related Group and STARR Restaurants in a luxury residential community.
The program is anchored by a signature beachfront restaurant and a private dining room. STARR will also handle in-residence dining, private catering, chef-led experiences, seasonal menus and ongoing food and beverage programming, all reserved for the Rivage community.
"Bal Harbour has always represented understated luxury and an uncompromising standard of excellence," said Stephen Starr, founder of STARR Restaurants. "Residents here already hold food and hospitality to that same standard, and now they don't have to leave home to find it."
"Stephen creates destinations," said Nick Pérez, Condominium Division President of Related Group. "People book flights for a table at Le Coucou, and very few operators can deliver that."
Residents-only restaurants are not new in South Florida. The scale is. Developers are now bringing in major hospitality groups to oversee far more than a dining room downstairs, at a moment when landing a table at a sought-after restaurant means reservation alerts and waitlists.
STARR also runs the waterfront dining, Chef's Table and personalized dining services at The Residences at Six Fisher Island.
Rivage sits on one of the last remaining beachfront parcels in Bal Harbour, between the Intracoastal Waterway and 200 linear feet of beach. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill designed the tower, with interiors by Rottet Studio.
Residences range from approximately 3,300 to more than 19,000 square feet, with private elevator access and dedicated parking garages, and are priced from approximately $13.5 million. Amenities total more than 25,000 square feet, including an oceanfront fitness pavilion, a hammam spa with hot and cold plunge pools, pickleball and paddle courts set in gardens by Enea Garden Design, and a 24/7 residential butler and lifestyle concierge. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing handles sales.
For more information, visit rivagebalharbour.com.
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