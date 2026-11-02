Raffles Chooses Coconut Grove for Its First Standalone Branded Residences

At a Glance
Raffles Hotels & Resorts has chosen Miami's Coconut Grove for its first standalone branded residences. Raffles Residences Coconut Grove, announced October 29, will hold just 35 private homes at 2545 South Bayshore Drive, on the shore of Biscayne Bay.
Raffles, part of Accor, is developing the project with South Florida real estate firms Mast Capital and BH Group.
Raffles was born with the opening of Raffles Singapore in 1887, and its hotels have welcomed generations of writers, artists, cultural figures and world leaders. Its Butler Service remains one of the most recognizable forms of personalized hospitality in the world.
The brand's North American debut, Raffles Boston, pairs a hotel with residences. Coconut Grove is built entirely around private ownership: a select range of homes crowned by a limited offering of penthouses, conceived as generational residences.
As a neighborhood with a rich cultural heritage, a strong sense of community, and an effortless sophistication, Coconut Grove is a natural first for our first standalone, branded residences.
Omer Acar, CEO, Raffles
Coconut Grove is Miami's oldest neighborhood. Its winding roads run beneath a lush tree canopy, historic estates sit quietly along the waterfront, and daily life stays close to Biscayne Bay. With few opportunities for new development, demand has outpaced inventory, and the Grove has become one of South Florida's most coveted residential markets.
Its history, discretion, and deep connection to place are naturally aligned with what Raffles has represented for nearly 140 years.
Camilo Miguel Jr., founder and CEO, Mast Capital
Brandon Haw Architecture leads the design. Haw spent 26 years alongside Lord Norman Foster at Foster + Partners, where he directed the firm's U.S. operations, before founding his own practice in 2014. Accor One Living, Accor's platform for the development, design and operation of branded residential communities, supports the project.
The building stands where Biscayne Bay meets the Grove's tree canopy, with views across the bay, over the neighborhood's private residential enclaves and toward the Miami skyline.
At 35 homes, the scale lets service be personal: owners known by name, preferences remembered and service shaped around the rhythms of daily life. Through the Accor Ownership Benefits Program, owners also receive global VIP recognition and Elite membership in the ALL Accor loyalty program, with preferred rates at more than 5,800 Accor hotels and resorts.
Raffles Residences Coconut Grove brings together an extraordinary brand, an irreplaceable site, and a level of intimacy that simply cannot be replicated at a larger scale.
Isaac Toledano, founder, BH Group
Sales are anticipated to launch this fall, with two- to 4.5-bedroom residences starting at $4.5 million. Registration is open at RafflesResidencesCoconutGrove.com.
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