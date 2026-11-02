Real Estate News

Raffles Chooses Coconut Grove for Its First Standalone Branded Residences

Mast Capital and BH Group are developing 35 private residences on Biscayne Bay at 2545 South Bayshore Drive, with prices from $4.5 million
Rendering of a white residential tower with terraces above a bayfront marina
A rendering of Raffles Residences Coconut Grove facing the marina on Biscayne Bay.DBOX for Raffles Residences Coconut Grove
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Raffles Residences Coconut Grove is the brand's first standalone residential development, announced October 29, 2026.
  • The 35 residences rise at 2545 South Bayshore Drive on Biscayne Bay, developed by Mast Capital and BH Group.
  • Brandon Haw Architecture leads the design, with two- to 4.5-bedroom homes starting at $4.5 million.
  • Sales are anticipated to launch this fall.

Raffles Hotels & Resorts has chosen Miami's Coconut Grove for its first standalone branded residences. Raffles Residences Coconut Grove, announced October 29, will hold just 35 private homes at 2545 South Bayshore Drive, on the shore of Biscayne Bay.

Raffles, part of Accor, is developing the project with South Florida real estate firms Mast Capital and BH Group.

A First for Raffles

Raffles was born with the opening of Raffles Singapore in 1887, and its hotels have welcomed generations of writers, artists, cultural figures and world leaders. Its Butler Service remains one of the most recognizable forms of personalized hospitality in the world.

The brand's North American debut, Raffles Boston, pairs a hotel with residences. Coconut Grove is built entirely around private ownership: a select range of homes crowned by a limited offering of penthouses, conceived as generational residences.

As a neighborhood with a rich cultural heritage, a strong sense of community, and an effortless sophistication, Coconut Grove is a natural first for our first standalone, branded residences.

Omer Acar, CEO, Raffles

Rendering of a terraced white building rising above a dense canopy of trees
Raffles Residences Coconut Grove as seen from Bayshore Road.DBOX for Raffles Residences Coconut Grove

Why Coconut Grove?

Coconut Grove is Miami's oldest neighborhood. Its winding roads run beneath a lush tree canopy, historic estates sit quietly along the waterfront, and daily life stays close to Biscayne Bay. With few opportunities for new development, demand has outpaced inventory, and the Grove has become one of South Florida's most coveted residential markets.

Its history, discretion, and deep connection to place are naturally aligned with what Raffles has represented for nearly 140 years.

Camilo Miguel Jr., founder and CEO, Mast Capital

The Architecture and the View

Brandon Haw Architecture leads the design. Haw spent 26 years alongside Lord Norman Foster at Foster + Partners, where he directed the firm's U.S. operations, before founding his own practice in 2014. Accor One Living, Accor's platform for the development, design and operation of branded residential communities, supports the project.

The building stands where Biscayne Bay meets the Grove's tree canopy, with views across the bay, over the neighborhood's private residential enclaves and toward the Miami skyline.

Rendering of a shaded terrace looking over treetops to a distant city skyline
A terrace view toward the Miami skyline.DBOX for Raffles Residences Coconut Grove
Rendering of a white residential tower with terraces above a bayfront marina
First Look Inside LILLI, OKO Group's 117-Residence Tower on Biscayne Bay

Residences, Service and Pricing

At 35 homes, the scale lets service be personal: owners known by name, preferences remembered and service shaped around the rhythms of daily life. Through the Accor Ownership Benefits Program, owners also receive global VIP recognition and Elite membership in the ALL Accor loyalty program, with preferred rates at more than 5,800 Accor hotels and resorts.

Raffles Residences Coconut Grove brings together an extraordinary brand, an irreplaceable site, and a level of intimacy that simply cannot be replicated at a larger scale.

Isaac Toledano, founder, BH Group

Sales are anticipated to launch this fall, with two- to 4.5-bedroom residences starting at $4.5 million. Registration is open at RafflesResidencesCoconutGrove.com.

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