First Look Inside LILLI, OKO Group's 117-Residence Tower on Biscayne Bay

At a Glance
OKO Group, the Miami development firm founded by Chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin, has unveiled the interiors of LILLI, its boutique condominium rising on the edge of Biscayne Bay in Edgewater. The reveal arrives as the project opens its sales gallery, following a limited sales launch this summer and the recent unveiling of OLIN Palm Beach.
The point of difference is authorship. Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture designed the 53-story tower and its interiors as one continuous project, carrying the curving façade inside through sculpted forms, rounded elements, fluted wood and expansive glazing that pulls the bay into the rooms.
LILLI holds 117 residences, with two to three homes per floor, plus a full-floor Penthouse and a Garden Estate. Residences range from one to four bedrooms, with dedicated elevator access, floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies facing Biscayne Bay, Miami Beach and the skyline.
"LILLI is defined by qualities that are increasingly rare in Miami: a waterfront setting, an intimate scale and an exceptional sense of privacy," said Vlad Doronin. "With two to three residences per floor and a full-floor Penthouse and Garden Estate, the building offers a level of space, discretion and exclusivity more often associated with a private estate, complemented by amenities that make the most of its waterfront location."
Interiors use a warm palette of natural materials, with oak or porcelain flooring through the living spaces. Open kitchens pair custom millwork and marble slab surfaces with Gaggenau appliances. Primary bathrooms have honed marble vanities, marble floors and feature walls, glass-enclosed showers and freestanding soaking tubs, with an optional stone tub upgrade.
"Our vision is for LILLI's interior design to feel inseparable from its architecture," said AS+GG Partner Juan Betancur. "The fluidity of the building carries through the interior spaces, while a restrained palette of natural materials allows light, landscape and views of Biscayne Bay to become part of the experience."
The amenities were shaped with the project's Director of Lifestyle & Wellness, a certified longevity specialist, and organized around four Living Pillars: Movement, Recovery, Nourishment and Connection.
Level 03 holds a fitness center and movement studio, plus separate men's and women's spas with infrared and traditional saunas, hot tubs, cold plunge pools and rejuvenation lounges. A treatment room adds recovery technologies including compression therapy. Breakfast and provisions are served in the spa, and chef-led dinners run in the summer kitchen.
Level 53 is the social floor: a 40-foot saltwater pool, a bay sundeck, a club lounge, a private dining room, a summer kitchen and a sunset garden, with programming led by the Director of Lifestyle & Wellness.
LILLI sits on Biscayne Bay with direct access to the Baywalk, minutes from the Design District, Wynwood, Miami Beach and Brickell, and close to Pérez Art Museum Miami, the Frost Museum of Science and the Adrienne Arsht Center. OKO Group and AS+GG previously worked together on Una Residences and 830 Brickell.
Sales are handled exclusively by Fortune Development Sales, with prices starting at $1.65 million. Completion is expected in 2030.
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