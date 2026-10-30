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First Look Inside LILLI, OKO Group's 117-Residence Tower on Biscayne Bay

AS+GG designed both the architecture and the interiors of the 53-story Edgewater condominium, with 22,000 square feet of wellness amenities
Rendering of a living room with curved sofa and floor-to-ceiling windows over the bay
Rendering of a LILLI living room facing Biscayne Bay.Courtesy of OKO Group
4 min read

At a Glance

  • OKO Group has unveiled the interiors of LILLI, its boutique condominium on Biscayne Bay in Miami's Edgewater, as the sales gallery opens.
  • Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture designed both the architecture and the interiors of the 53-story tower.
  • LILLI has 117 residences, two to three per floor, plus a full-floor Penthouse and Garden Estate; prices start at $1.65 million.
  • More than 22,000 square feet of amenities center on wellness and longevity, including a 40-foot saltwater pool on Level 53. Completion is expected in 2030.

OKO Group, the Miami development firm founded by Chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin, has unveiled the interiors of LILLI, its boutique condominium rising on the edge of Biscayne Bay in Edgewater. The reveal arrives as the project opens its sales gallery, following a limited sales launch this summer and the recent unveiling of OLIN Palm Beach.

The point of difference is authorship. Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture designed the 53-story tower and its interiors as one continuous project, carrying the curving façade inside through sculpted forms, rounded elements, fluted wood and expansive glazing that pulls the bay into the rooms.

Why LILLI Is Built Around Privacy

LILLI holds 117 residences, with two to three homes per floor, plus a full-floor Penthouse and a Garden Estate. Residences range from one to four bedrooms, with dedicated elevator access, floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies facing Biscayne Bay, Miami Beach and the skyline.

"LILLI is defined by qualities that are increasingly rare in Miami: a waterfront setting, an intimate scale and an exceptional sense of privacy," said Vlad Doronin. "With two to three residences per floor and a full-floor Penthouse and Garden Estate, the building offers a level of space, discretion and exclusivity more often associated with a private estate, complemented by amenities that make the most of its waterfront location."

Rendering looking up at a tall curved glass tower with rounded balconies
Rendering of LILLI's curving façade from street level.Courtesy of OKO Group
Rendering of a double-height lobby with sculpted curved walls and warm wood
Rendering of the LILLI lobby.Courtesy of OKO Group

What the Residences Look Like

Interiors use a warm palette of natural materials, with oak or porcelain flooring through the living spaces. Open kitchens pair custom millwork and marble slab surfaces with Gaggenau appliances. Primary bathrooms have honed marble vanities, marble floors and feature walls, glass-enclosed showers and freestanding soaking tubs, with an optional stone tub upgrade.

"Our vision is for LILLI's interior design to feel inseparable from its architecture," said AS+GG Partner Juan Betancur. "The fluidity of the building carries through the interior spaces, while a restrained palette of natural materials allows light, landscape and views of Biscayne Bay to become part of the experience."

Rendering of an open kitchen with a marble island and wood cabinetry
Rendering of a LILLI kitchen with custom millwork, marble surfaces and Gaggenau appliances.Courtesy of OKO Group
Rendering of an indoor hot tub in a stone-clad spa room
Rendering of the spa's hot tub, part of the heat, cold and rest circuit.Courtesy of OKO Group

How the Wellness Program Works

The amenities were shaped with the project's Director of Lifestyle & Wellness, a certified longevity specialist, and organized around four Living Pillars: Movement, Recovery, Nourishment and Connection.

Level 03 holds a fitness center and movement studio, plus separate men's and women's spas with infrared and traditional saunas, hot tubs, cold plunge pools and rejuvenation lounges. A treatment room adds recovery technologies including compression therapy. Breakfast and provisions are served in the spa, and chef-led dinners run in the summer kitchen.

Level 53 is the social floor: a 40-foot saltwater pool, a bay sundeck, a club lounge, a private dining room, a summer kitchen and a sunset garden, with programming led by the Director of Lifestyle & Wellness.

Rendering of a marble bathroom with a soaking tub beside a window
Rendering of a primary bathroom with honed marble and a freestanding tub.Courtesy of OKO Group
Aerial rendering of a slim curved tower on the bay with the Miami skyline behind
Aerial rendering of LILLI on the Edgewater waterfront.Courtesy of OKO Group

Location, Pricing and Timing

LILLI sits on Biscayne Bay with direct access to the Baywalk, minutes from the Design District, Wynwood, Miami Beach and Brickell, and close to Pérez Art Museum Miami, the Frost Museum of Science and the Adrienne Arsht Center. OKO Group and AS+GG previously worked together on Una Residences and 830 Brickell.

Sales are handled exclusively by Fortune Development Sales, with prices starting at $1.65 million. Completion is expected in 2030.

Rendering of a rooftop pool and sundeck with loungers and a bay view
Rendering of the 40-foot saltwater pool on Level 53.Courtesy of OKO Group
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