"We created LIFE around a simple idea: today's buyer is looking for much more than a beautiful home. They want a place that brings generations together, with exceptional golf, food, wellness and experiences at the heart of everyday life," said Jaime Fasja, Founder and CEO of LIFE Properties International. "Nauka is the clearest expression of that vision, and a year into operating alongside Ritz-Carlton Reserve, we're seeing it come to life exactly as we imagined."