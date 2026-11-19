At a Glance
LIFE Properties International, the developer behind the 920-acre private club community of Nauka, has launched Phase II of Siari Residences. The release adds eight five-bedroom homes and completes a limited collection of 42 ocean-view residences along the cliffs and coastline of northern Riviera Nayarit.
The launch follows a strong first year for Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, which opened in late 2025. Thirty-two of the 34 Phase I residences have sold.
Each Phase II residence has water views from all five bedrooms, along with expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces oriented toward the Pacific. The eight fully turnkey homes sit across the ground, second, third and fourth floors, with approximately 6,630 square feet of total living space, counting interior space plus covered and uncovered terraces.
Designed by Bernardi + Peschard Arquitectura, the 42-residence collection features covered primary terraces, flexible lock-off guest suites, chef-appointed kitchens and seamless indoor-outdoor spaces.
Residences sit within Nauka alongside Siari Riviera Nayarit, the ninth property in the Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio and its second in Mexico. Owners can join the Nauka private club, built around golf, wellness, dining and the ocean.
The Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course runs through cliffs, coastline, jungle and estuary, including three oceanfront holes, with a member-first access policy that limits hotel play. Chef David Castro Hussong oversees five culinary concepts across the community. Wellness centers on the 28,000-square-foot Há Yeka sanctuary, available to residents through reciprocal Ritz-Carlton Reserve privileges, and a 15-acre jungle retreat with a dedicated wellness concierge.
A forthcoming deep-water marina, one of the few large-yacht facilities on Mexico's Pacific coast, will take yachts up to 220 feet.
"We created LIFE around a simple idea: today's buyer is looking for much more than a beautiful home. They want a place that brings generations together, with exceptional golf, food, wellness and experiences at the heart of everyday life," said Jaime Fasja, Founder and CEO of LIFE Properties International. "Nauka is the clearest expression of that vision, and a year into operating alongside Ritz-Carlton Reserve, we're seeing it come to life exactly as we imagined."
Nauka takes its name from the Huichol word for "four," a nod to the jungle, volcanic cliffs, mangrove estuary and beachfront that meet on the site. LIFE Properties International's portfolio also includes Caye Chapel in Belize and Bruma in Valle de Guadalupe.
Phase II Residences are now accepting ownership inquiries at siariresidences.com.
Siari Riviera Nayarit, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence, is not owned, developed or sold by the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates ("Ritz-Carlton"). Cibanco, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, solely as trustee of trust cib/3728 uses the Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.
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