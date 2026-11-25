Aldar has revealed the masterplan for NOMA, an 88,000-square-meter creative neighborhood in Saadiyat Cultural District, Abu Dhabi.
NOMA will hold Abu Dhabi's first Hoxton hotel and The Hoxton Homes, the brand's first branded residences, through Aldar's partnership with Ennismore.
More than a third of the ground-floor space is set aside for the arts and learning, including six creative hubs and a community theater.
Partners include Public Art Abu Dhabi, Cinema Akil, KOKO, Frieze and Monocle.
Aldar has revealed the masterplan for NOMA, a new creative neighborhood in Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District. The 88,000-square-meter district brings together art studios, galleries, homegrown retail, dining, hospitality and residences. It will hold the world's first Hoxton-branded residences alongside Abu Dhabi's first Hoxton hotel. The reveal coincided with the inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi, held November 19-22 at Manarat Al Saadiyat.
NOMA stands for North of Manarat Al Saadiyat. The district sits within easy reach of Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi opens nearby on December 11. Aldar describes the neighborhood as a walkable extension of the cultural district, a place where residents and the creative community can live and work.
More than a third of NOMA's ground-floor space is set aside for the arts and for learning. That includes six creative hubs for workshops and skills training. A community theater will sit beside the working studios and galleries. Landscaped gathering places and pavilion-style venues will host exhibitions and performances.
Public Art Abu Dhabi will establish a presence in the neighborhood and help shape its public spaces. The aim is for public art to become part of daily life for residents and visitors.
Hospitality comes through Ennismore. Under Aldar's partnership with the group, NOMA will be home to Abu Dhabi's first Hoxton hotel and to The Hoxton Homes, the London-born brand's first branded residences. Aldar says the hotel and residences together will bring The Hoxton's neighborhood-focused approach to the district, alongside its retail and dining.
The residential offering will include studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, townhouses, attics and live-work craft houses, the last two in limited numbers. Buildings and public areas are shaped by lines, shading, color and sculptural forms.
Art is part of the homes. Aldar has commissioned Emirati artists Sarah Almehairi and Wafa Al Falahi, along with international artists, to create original works for NOMA's residential buildings. Each artist will give a building its own identity.
Cinema Akil, KOKO, Frieze and Monocle are among the organizations Aldar has brought in, spanning music, media, art, design and cultural programming.
Cinema Akil joins as a founding cultural partner, marking its expansion into Abu Dhabi. The Gulf independent cinema platform was established in 2014 and has spent more than a decade championing independent film. Cinema Akil at NOMA will combine indoor screening spaces with a seasonal rooftop cinema.
KOKO, the London music and cultural institution, is looking to bring its live music and performance heritage to Abu Dhabi through NOMA. The plan is a new program for international and regional artists, including emerging talent.
H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar, placed the project within the emirate's long investment in culture. "NOMA represents an important next chapter," he said, describing it as "extending Saadiyat Cultural District's cultural energy beyond museum walls."
Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, spoke as master developer of Saadiyat Island. "Our vision is to establish a destination with its own identity," he said.
NOMA is designed for walking. A network of shaded pedestrian routes and an air-conditioned pedestrian bridge will connect NOMA with Saadiyat Grove and the surrounding cultural and lifestyle destinations.
Aldar is also Official Partner of Frieze Abu Dhabi. It is presenting Frieze Sculpture Abu Dhabi, which places five large-scale artworks on Mamsha Beach from November 16 through December 16.
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