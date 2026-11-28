"My grandmother taught at a school in Miami-Dade, the same one my mother attended, and I visited my grandparents here throughout my youth," said Adam Westreich, Principal at Hazelton Capital Group. "Over the years I watched the city grow, and I always knew I wanted to be part of that growth. From Long Island City to Edgewater, our partnership with SB Development has been built on a shared commitment to quality and to the communities we build in. With The Cove Residences underway and this latest milestone at 419 NE 19th Street, we're proud to advance a building that embraces the bay and the park it overlooks, and to invest in the public spaces that make this neighborhood special."