SB Development and Hazelton Capital Group have secured planning and zoning approval for a 55-story, 285-residence tower at 419 NE 19th Street in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood.
Fogarty Finger designed the tower, which overlooks Biscayne Bay and the approximately eight-acre Margaret Pace Park.
In September, the Omni Community Redevelopment Agency approved up to $10 million for the first phase of improvements to the park.
The partners' 40-story Cove Residences at 496 NE 29th Street is under construction, with completion expected in 2028.
SB Development and Hazelton Capital Group have secured planning and zoning approval for a 55-story residential tower at 419 NE 19th Street in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood, the partners announced on November 20, 2026. The building will hold 285 residences on a site directly adjacent to Margaret Pace Park, an approximately eight-acre waterfront green space, and will overlook Biscayne Bay. Fogarty Finger, the architecture and interior design firm, designed the project.
The partners acquired the property in 2022. It has been in planning and development since, and the approval moves it past a major municipal milestone. It is also the latest addition to the residential portfolio the two firms are building in South Florida.
The approval arrives as the park beside it is set for improvements. In September, the Omni Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), a local agency focused on neighborhood revitalization, approved up to $10 million in funding for the first phase of work on Margaret Pace Park.
That phase includes shoreline stabilization, new pedestrian pathways and improved access to Biscayne Bay. The wider program also covers the surrounding waterfront and landscaping, along with a kayak launch.
The developers have put money in, too. SB Development and Hazelton Capital Group have contributed toward the park improvements, a step the partners describe as part of their long-term commitment to Edgewater.
"Since assembling this extraordinary waterfront property in 2022, we've remained committed to realizing its full potential," said Joseph Stern, Co-Founder and Principal of SB Development. "Securing this approval marks an important achievement after years of planning, investment and collaboration. With our nearby Cove Residences already under construction, we're proud to continue investing in Edgewater's future, delivering exceptional architecture and supporting the public spaces that make this neighborhood one of Miami's most desirable places to live."
Stern co-founded the firm with Roni Benjamini.
"My grandmother taught at a school in Miami-Dade, the same one my mother attended, and I visited my grandparents here throughout my youth," said Adam Westreich, Principal at Hazelton Capital Group. "Over the years I watched the city grow, and I always knew I wanted to be part of that growth. From Long Island City to Edgewater, our partnership with SB Development has been built on a shared commitment to quality and to the communities we build in. With The Cove Residences underway and this latest milestone at 419 NE 19th Street, we're proud to advance a building that embraces the bay and the park it overlooks, and to invest in the public spaces that make this neighborhood special."
Edgewater sits minutes from Downtown Miami, Wynwood and the Design District. It has become one of Miami's top residential neighborhoods, offering waterfront living close to the city's cultural and business districts.
The partners' second tower here is already underway. The Cove Residences, at 496 NE 29th Street, is a 40-story waterfront condominium with 134 residences and a collection of lifestyle and wellness amenities. Completion is expected in 2028.
In Long Island City, Queens, the partners recently completed the sale of DŌMI, a newly constructed 190-unit multifamily development, for more than $143 million. NOVA, their 24-story condominium in the same neighborhood, received a Gold Award at the 2024 Georgia Design Awards and was named a finalist for the Architizer A+ Awards.
SB Development works as both developer and general contractor. It has developed and built more than two dozen ground-up projects across New York and Florida, from townhomes to high-rise towers, and has over three million square feet under construction and in pre-development.
Hazelton Capital Group has offices in New York City and Miami. Its principals have owned and developed several thousand residential units across the country, and the firm has over three million square feet under development. Portfolio details are on the SB Development and Hazelton Capital Group websites.
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