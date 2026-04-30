Everything a Home Buyer Must Know Before Buying a House in Orlando

Orlando, Florida has quietly become one of the most interesting real estate markets in the country.
The city has more than 300,000 residents, a tech and healthcare sector that is growing quickly, one of the fastest-growing suburban corridors in the Southeast, and a housing market that keeps attracting buyers from all over the US and the world.
It's not hard to buy a house in Orlando, but buyers who know the neighborhoods, the Florida-specific process, and the local market will get more out of it. This guide goes over everything from the budget to the closing.
Before you start looking, you need to know what the market is like.
The average home price in the Orlando metro area is between $370,000 and $400,000, but prices can be very different depending on where you live. Prices often go over $500,000 to $800,000 in suburbs that people want to live in, like Winter Park, Doctor Phillips, or Baldwin Park.
For a lower price, neighborhoods in East Orlando, Pine Hills, and the southern corridors have entry-level single-family homes that cost between $250,000 and $320,000.
Important market facts that buyers should know:
Moderate inventory, with more new construction happening in the northwest and southwest corridors
Days on the market: Usually between 45 and 75 days, depending on the area and price
Taxes on property: Florida doesn't have a state income tax, but property taxes in Orange County are 0.97% of the property's assessed value each year, which is average for the country
HOA communities: Many of Orlando's residential neighborhoods, especially new construction and master-planned communities, are run by homeowners associations
Orlando has rules about where short-term rentals can be located. Before buying a property near the theme park corridors, buyers should check to see if it is in an area that allows short-term rentals.
Home association communities hire professional HOA management companies in Orlando to handle day-to-day operations and create a healthy, well-maintained environment for all residents. Buyers should plan for monthly or yearly dues and read the governing documents before closing.
Yes, for most buyers, but there are some important differences based on what is most important to them.
Families love living in Lake Nona, Winter Garden, Horizon West, and Oviedo, which are always at the top of the list of best places to live in Orlando. These neighborhoods have A-rated schools, low crime rates, well-planned infrastructure, and community amenities.
For young adults, the College Park, Thornton Park, and Milk District neighborhoods are good for walking around and have a lot of cultural activities. Baldwin Park has a strong sense of community and is close to places where people work. Winter Park, which is just north of Orlando proper, is one of the best places in Orlando for single people and professionals who want to live in a wealthy area with excellent restaurants, arts, and social infrastructure.
The Villages is technically outside of Orlando, but a lot of people from the metro area live there. In the city, Windermere, Doctor Phillips, and the Lake Nona Medical City corridor are all great places to live because they have good access to healthcare and are quieter than the city.
If you're looking for a good deal, East Orlando zip codes like 32828, 32829, and 32824 offer suburban convenience at lower prices. These are areas that are growing, with newer schools and easy access to major job centers.
Before searching listings, buyers need honest financial clarity.
Credit score: Minimum 620 for conventional loans. FHA loans allow a 580 credit score with 3.5% down. Higher scores unlock better rates
Down payment: Conventional loans require 3% to 20%. A 20% down payment eliminates private mortgage insurance (PMI). Florida first-time buyers can access assistance through the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing), which offers down payment grants and below-market interest rates
Debt-to-income ratio: Lenders generally require a ratio below 43%. Total monthly debt including the new mortgage should not exceed that threshold relative to gross monthly income
Closing costs: Budget 2% to 5% of the purchase price. In Florida, buyers typically pay title insurance, documentary stamp taxes, lender fees, appraisal, and prepaid items like homeowner's insurance and property taxes. These costs are higher in Florida than many other states and catch many out-of-state buyers off guard
Understanding all of the hidden costs first-time buyers encounter beyond the purchase price is essential to avoiding budget shortfalls at closing.
Pre-approval is a formal underwriting review producing a letter committing a lender to a specific loan amount. It differs from pre-qualification, which is an informal estimate. In Orlando's competitive market, sellers take pre-approved buyers significantly more seriously. Buyers should gather W-2s, recent pay stubs, two years of tax returns, and three months of bank statements before applying.
Buyers comparing lenders should evaluate the full cost of borrowing, not just the interest rate. Points, origination fees, and servicing quality all matter. Using a mortgage credit union can offer advantages for first-time buyers, including lower fees and more personalized underwriting.
Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Lake Counties all make up Orlando. Choosing the right neighborhood is more important than choosing the right house because location affects long-term value and daily quality of life.
Best neighborhoods to live in Orlando:
Lake Nona: Master-planned, Medical City employment anchor, A-rated schools, high walkability within the community. One of the fastest-growing areas in the metro
Winter Park: Affluent, historic, walkable downtown, Park Avenue dining and shopping. One of the best places to live in Orlando for professionals and families with established preferences
Baldwin Park: Urban village design, walkability, strong community culture, good schools, and consistent appreciation
Doctor Phillips: Upscale suburban, Restaurant Row dining corridor, access to major highways, large lot sizes
College Park: Historic bungalows, Edgewater Drive walkability, urban character, close to downtown employment
Windermere: Lakefront living, luxury market, proximity to Disney, high privacy and low density
Horizon West: One of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in Central Florida. Strong schools, newer construction, family demographics
Best areas to live in Orlando for safety: Winter Park, Windermere, Baldwin Park, Maitland, and Lake Nona consistently report the lowest crime metrics in the metro area.
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation must have a record of all real estate licensees in the state. Before signing a buyer's representation agreement, buyers should make sure that their agent is licensed. The agent should be able to show that they have done business in the neighborhoods being looked at.
Buyers should know the difference between agents who work for buyers and agents who work for sellers. In Florida, a buyer's agent only works for the buyer. Dual agency, in which one agent represents both parties, is allowed, but buyers should be aware of the potential conflicts of interest before agreeing to it
Florida is a disclosure state. Sellers are required by law to disclose known material defects, including flood history, sinkholes, HOA information, and any matters that could materially affect the property's value. Buyers should review the seller's disclosure statement carefully and not assume it is exhaustive.
When evaluating Orlando properties specifically:
Flood zone status: Florida has significant flood risk. Check FEMA's Flood Map Service Center for any property's flood zone designation. Properties in Zone A or AE require flood insurance, which can add $1,000 to $3,000+ annually to housing costs
Sinkhole risk: Central Florida sits on a limestone karst geology prone to sinkhole activity. Request a sinkhole search on any property and consider sinkhole insurance
HOA documents: Review the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, the association's financials, current reserve fund, pending special assessments, and recent meeting minutes.
School district zoning: Verify which public school the specific address is zoned for, not just the broader neighborhood. Zoning boundaries in Orlando shift and can differ street by street
Florida contracts use the FAR/BAR As-Is contract or the standard FAR/BAR contract as the primary residential purchase documents. Key terms:
Inspection period: The standard FAR/BAR contract includes an inspection period (typically 10 to 15 days) during which buyers can cancel without penalty. This is the equivalent of Texas's option period and is the window for all due diligence
Escrow deposit: Typically 1% to 3% of the purchase price, held by a title company or escrow agent
Closing date: Standard is 30 to 45 days from executed contract
As-Is clause: Florida's As-Is contract does not mean the buyer waives inspections. It means the seller will not make repairs. Buyers still have the right to inspect and cancel if results are unsatisfactory during the inspection period
Use the inspection period fully. In Orlando, the following are strongly recommended:
General home inspection: $300 to $500 for a licensed Florida inspector
Wind mitigation inspection: Florida insurers offer premium discounts for homes with documented wind-resistant features. This inspection costs $75 to $150 and can save hundreds annually on insurance
Four-point inspection: Required by many Florida insurers for homes over 25 years old. Covers roof, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC
Sinkhole inspection: Recommended for any property in Central Florida
Pool inspection: If the property has a pool, a separate pool inspection is worth commissioning
Florida home insurance is a critical budget item. The state's insurance market has been under significant stress since 2022, with several carriers exiting the market. Buyers should obtain insurance quotes before removing inspection contingencies, as some older properties or properties in certain zip codes can be difficult or expensive to insure.
A large part of Orlando's housing stock is new construction, especially in the Apopka, Lake Nona, and Horizon West corridors.
Orlando's new homes come with warranties, are energy-efficient, and let you choose your own finishes. Builders often offer incentives like lowering mortgage rates and paying for closing costs, but these are usually only available if you use the builder's preferred lender. Before making a decision, buyers should compare builder financing to getting pre-approved on their own.
Understanding the value and lifestyle benefits of renting brand new homes before buying can also help buyers who are relocating and want to learn the market before committing to a purchase.
Resale homes are usually in established neighborhoods, have mature landscaping, and have prices that are more competitive for the amount of space they have. They need more thorough research on things like the systems, the age of the roof, and any repairs that have been put off.
Closing in Florida takes place at a title company, not a courthouse. Florida is not an attorney-close state, meaning a lawyer does not need to be present, though buyers are free to bring one. On closing day buyers should bring:
Government-issued photo ID
Certified funds or confirmed wire transfer for down payment and closing costs
Proof of homeowner's insurance effective on the closing date
After signing, the deed is recorded in Orange County (or the relevant county), and keys transfer. Florida closings typically fund the same day they sign, meaning buyers receive keys at or shortly after closing.
Credit score reviewed and optimized before applying for pre-approval
Florida Housing Finance Corporation assistance programs researched
Pre-approval letter in hand from a licensed Florida lender
Target neighborhoods identified based on commute, schools, and lifestyle
Licensed Florida buyer's agent engaged with neighborhood-level expertise
FEMA flood zone status verified for target properties
HOA documents and financials reviewed before removing inspection contingency
Wind mitigation, four-point, and general inspections completed
Sinkhole inspection completed if in karth topography zone
Homeowner's insurance quotes obtained before end of inspection period
Closing costs confirmed with title company in advance of closing date
Orlando rewards buyers who approach the market with preparation. The combination of a growing economy, lifestyle appeal, no state income tax, and relative affordability compared to coastal metros makes it one of the strongest markets for first-time and relocating buyers in the country.
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