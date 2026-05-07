What to consider if you are buying a second home in the Philippines

Owning a second home is exciting! It opens up a world of possibilities, whether you’re looking for a relaxing holiday escape, a smart investment opportunity, or a future place to retire. Having a property abroad - especially somewhere as beautiful as the Philippines - can offer both lifestyle benefits and long-term financial potential.
Of course, it goes without saying that when you are thinking about buying a second home, there is plenty to think about. You need to consider the location, the country, the future price of where you want to buy, amongst many other things.
In the case of the Philippines, it’s a beautiful destination and an ideal place to own a second home, whether for holidays or investment. With that being said, we’ve put together a helpful guide to walk you through the key things to consider before buying a second home there (for example, you may need to transfer money to the Philippines from Canada if your home is in Canada).
Keep on reading for a few useful tips.
The Philippines offers a wide range of locations, each with its own lifestyle appeal and investment potential. Popular areas such as Manila, Cebu, and Boracay provide strong infrastructure, easy access, and high rental demand. In contrast, more rural or island locations can offer greater tranquillity and lower property prices, though they may come with fewer amenities and limited accessibility.
Before buying a second home in the Philippines, it’s essential to understand the country’s property ownership rules. Foreigners are generally not permitted to own land outright, which is an important factor to consider when planning your purchase. However, you are allowed to buy condominium units, as long as foreign ownership within the building does not exceed 40%.
While property prices in the Philippines can be attractive, it’s important to factor in the additional costs that come with buying a second home. These can include taxes, legal fees, maintenance costs, and association dues if you’re purchasing a condominium. Insurance is another expense to consider, particularly if your property is in a coastal or high-risk area.
It’s also worth thinking about ongoing costs such as utilities, property management (if you plan to rent it out), and general upkeep. On top of this, if you’re buying from abroad, currency exchange rates can fluctuate and impact the total amount you pay - you may need to look into an online money transfer.
Buying property abroad can be complex, so working with trusted professionals is essential. This includes reputable real estate agents, legal advisors, and developers who understand the local market and regulations. They can help guide you through the process, ensure all paperwork is correct, and protect you from potential risks.
Taking the time to do proper due diligence - such as verifying property titles and checking developer credibility - can give you peace of mind and help ensure your investment is secure.
Have you already bought a second home in the Philippines or when are you planning on doing so? What are a few challenges that you have already faced with trying to buy a second home? Is there anything missing in our guide that you would like to share with our readers? Let us know in the comment box below.
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