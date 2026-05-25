Quintana Roo +14.68%, Nayarit +12.52%: Where Mexico Real Estate for Sale Is Appreciating Fastest in 2026 – and Whether Investors Are Already Late

Quintana Roo's performance is not accidental. It is the product of compounding drivers that have been building for several years and show no sign of reversing in the near term.

The state encompasses the Riviera Maya corridor – a stretch of Caribbean coastline running from Cancún through Playa del Carmen, Puerto Morelos, Akumal, and down to Tulum – which has become one of the most internationally active property markets in Latin America. Foreign buyers now account for a significant share of all transactions in this corridor, and demand from US, Canadian, and European purchasers has remained robust despite broader global economic uncertainty.

Property prices in Riviera Maya grew approximately 12% nominally from January 2025 to January 2026, with real (inflation-adjusted) growth of around 8% after accounting for Mexico's mid-single-digit inflation rate. The median housing price in the corridor reached approximately MXN 4.7 million ($261,000) by the first half of 2026, while the average – pulled upward by luxury beachfront stock – sat at around MXN 6.2 million ($344,000).

Price per square metre data for early 2026 shows the median at MXN 69,000 ($3,833) and the average at MXN 78,000 ($4,333), with beachfront condos and branded residences commanding significantly more. In Playacar and the Mayakoba area, prices per square metre reach MXN 90,000 to 180,000 – and beachfront strips can exceed MXN 200,000 per square metre.

New construction commands a premium of around 10% per square metre over existing stock, driven by bundled amenities, managed access, and the investor-ready positioning that appeals to international buyers.