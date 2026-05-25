Quintana Roo +14.68%, Nayarit +12.52%: Where Mexico Real Estate for Sale Is Appreciating Fastest in 2026 – and Whether Investors Are Already Late

Two Mexican states are pulling away from the rest of the country when it comes to property price growth. The numbers behind Mexico real estate for sale in 2026 reveal a market that is not rising evenly – it is concentrating its gains in specific coastal corridors where international demand, infrastructure investment, and constrained supply are all pointing in the same direction at once. For investors watching from the sidelines, the data raises an uncomfortable question: has the window already closed, or is this still the beginning of a longer cycle?
According to figures from Mexico's Sociedad Hipotecaria Federal (SHF), Quintana Roo recorded nominal price growth of approximately 14.68% year on year in 2025, the highest of any state in the country. Nayarit followed at 12.52%, significantly ahead of the national average. Both states outpaced Mexico City, which posted growth closer to the mid-single digits over the same period.
Quintana Roo's performance is not accidental. It is the product of compounding drivers that have been building for several years and show no sign of reversing in the near term.
The state encompasses the Riviera Maya corridor – a stretch of Caribbean coastline running from Cancún through Playa del Carmen, Puerto Morelos, Akumal, and down to Tulum – which has become one of the most internationally active property markets in Latin America. Foreign buyers now account for a significant share of all transactions in this corridor, and demand from US, Canadian, and European purchasers has remained robust despite broader global economic uncertainty.
Property prices in Riviera Maya grew approximately 12% nominally from January 2025 to January 2026, with real (inflation-adjusted) growth of around 8% after accounting for Mexico's mid-single-digit inflation rate. The median housing price in the corridor reached approximately MXN 4.7 million ($261,000) by the first half of 2026, while the average – pulled upward by luxury beachfront stock – sat at around MXN 6.2 million ($344,000).
Price per square metre data for early 2026 shows the median at MXN 69,000 ($3,833) and the average at MXN 78,000 ($4,333), with beachfront condos and branded residences commanding significantly more. In Playacar and the Mayakoba area, prices per square metre reach MXN 90,000 to 180,000 – and beachfront strips can exceed MXN 200,000 per square metre.
New construction commands a premium of around 10% per square metre over existing stock, driven by bundled amenities, managed access, and the investor-ready positioning that appeals to international buyers.
Nayarit's 12.52% nominal price growth places it firmly in second position nationally, and its performance deserves separate analysis because its drivers differ meaningfully from those in Quintana Roo.
The state's growth is concentrated along the Riviera Nayarit, the coastal strip running north from Puerto Vallarta that includes destinations such as Nuevo Vallarta, Bucerias, La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Sayulita, and San Pancho. This corridor has been gaining significant traction among US and Canadian buyers, particularly those priced out of Los Cabos or seeking a less developed alternative to the Riviera Maya.
Key factors driving Nayarit's appreciation include:
Continued infrastructure investment along the coastal highway connecting Nayarit to Puerto Vallarta International Airport
A growing concentration of luxury and boutique residential developments targeting foreign buyers
Rising demand from digital nomads and early retirees relocating permanently from North America
Limited beachfront land supply in established communities, creating structural price pressure
The combination of relatively lower entry prices compared to Quintana Roo and double-digit appreciation has made Nayarit one of the most closely watched markets for buyers seeking value within Mexico's coastal property sector. Global-Property.Investments highlights Nayarit as one of the emerging coastal markets where the gap between current prices and long-term potential remains widest among Mexico's beach destinations.
The table below sets out price growth and key market metrics for Mexico's fastest-appreciating states based on 2025 to 2026 data.
For context, international buyers purchased more than 40,000 properties across Mexico in 2024, representing roughly 10% of all real estate transactions nationwide. US citizens accounted for approximately 65% of those foreign purchases. In the most internationally exposed markets – including areas of Quintana Roo and coastal Nayarit – foreign participation as a share of total sales runs considerably higher than the national figure.
Understanding appreciation figures is one thing. Understanding what those figures mean at different budget levels is another. Based on current 2026 market data for Quintana Roo's Riviera Maya corridor, the practical picture looks like this:
At $100,000 to $133,000: existing studios and compact one-bedroom units of 30 to 45 square metres in outer Tulum (Region 15) or Ejidal in Playa del Carmen
At $200,000 to $300,000: newer one to two bedroom condos of 45 to 80 square metres in established neighbourhoods including Gonzalo Guerrero, Luis Donaldo Colosio, or La Veleta in Tulum
At $300,000 to $500,000: two to three bedroom condos of 75 to 160 square metres in prime addresses including Aldea Zama (Tulum) or Centro and Zazil-Ha (Playa del Carmen)
At $500,000 to $1,000,000: larger condos and houses in Playacar, Puerto Aventuras, or premium Akumal pockets, ranging from 120 to 250 square metres
Buyers should also factor total acquisition costs into their calculations. Closing costs in Quintana Roo typically add 7% to 8% to the purchase price, covering acquisition tax (3% to 5%), notary and legal fees (1.5% to 3%), and due diligence (MXN 15,000 to 40,000).
The honest answer is that it depends entirely on which part of the market you are targeting and at what price point. The argument that the window has closed applies most clearly to beachfront land and first-row condos in established Riviera Maya addresses – assets that have already appreciated 120% nominally over the past decade.
The argument that meaningful upside remains applies most convincingly to three segments: emerging neighbourhoods within established corridors (such as Region 15 in Tulum or the growth zones of Nayarit's northern coast), new construction projects in areas where infrastructure is still arriving, and the Nayarit market as a whole, where price levels remain below comparable Quintana Roo addresses despite comparable appreciation rates.
The structural case for continued growth in both states rests on factors that are not going away quickly: constrained beachfront supply, sustained North American demand, ongoing infrastructure investment including the Tren Maya rail corridor, and a Mexican peso that continues to make coastal property accessible to dollar and euro-denominated buyers. Whether the 14.68% and 12.52% growth rates of 2025 can be repeated in 2026 remains to be seen, but the underlying conditions that produced them remain firmly in place.
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