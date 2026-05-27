La Dolce Vita: Italian Branded Condos Rule Miami

Emerging as the tallest of a three-tower complex, Cipriani Residences is a luxury condominium development, currently under construction in Brickell. With architectural vision by Architectonica and development led by Mast Capital, this ambitious project aims to bring the legendary Italian luxury hospitality brand to Miami in a fully residential setting by 2028.

Once completed, the Cipriani tower will reach 80 stories and house 397 luxurious condos. In addition to the standard units that will span from one- to four-bedrooms, the building’s floor plans also outline a collection of even more spacious penthouses.

Designed by 1508 London, the interiors of the residences will feature 10+ ft. ceilings, walk-in wardrobes, lavish bathrooms finished with imported stone tops and back-lit mirrors, and open kitchens appointed with custom Italian cabinetry and premium Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.

Furthermore, all homes in the tower will also be equipped with advanced smart home systems that allow for seamless automation, and select residences will even offer direct elevator entry.

On top of this, all residents of the Cipriani Residences Miami condos will also get to enjoy the brand’s signature “white-glove” hospitality services as well as a variety of five-star amenities, including a resort deck with two swimming pools, dining experiences catered by Cipriani, a holistic spa, a four-level wellness center, and others.