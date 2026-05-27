La Dolce Vita: Italian Branded Condos Rule Miami

For generations, Italian craftsmanship has been regarded as the benchmark for luxury. From classical architecture and designer furniture to high fashion and modern automotive design, Italian brands have long been the dominant force in these fields.
Unsurprisingly, Italian influence has also made its mark on real estate. In the past decade or so, a fair share of Italian luxury brands have joined Miami's upscale real estate market and produced some of the most prestigious luxury developments the city has ever seen.
Below, we will be taking a closer look at the three most exciting Italian branded luxury condominiums in Miami and explore their elevated approach to residential living.
Emerging as the tallest of a three-tower complex, Cipriani Residences is a luxury condominium development, currently under construction in Brickell. With architectural vision by Architectonica and development led by Mast Capital, this ambitious project aims to bring the legendary Italian luxury hospitality brand to Miami in a fully residential setting by 2028.
Once completed, the Cipriani tower will reach 80 stories and house 397 luxurious condos. In addition to the standard units that will span from one- to four-bedrooms, the building’s floor plans also outline a collection of even more spacious penthouses.
Designed by 1508 London, the interiors of the residences will feature 10+ ft. ceilings, walk-in wardrobes, lavish bathrooms finished with imported stone tops and back-lit mirrors, and open kitchens appointed with custom Italian cabinetry and premium Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.
Furthermore, all homes in the tower will also be equipped with advanced smart home systems that allow for seamless automation, and select residences will even offer direct elevator entry.
On top of this, all residents of the Cipriani Residences Miami condos will also get to enjoy the brand’s signature “white-glove” hospitality services as well as a variety of five-star amenities, including a resort deck with two swimming pools, dining experiences catered by Cipriani, a holistic spa, a four-level wellness center, and others.
Marking B&B Italia’s first foray into the residential real estate market, Casa Bella is a luxury condominium tower developed by Related Group and Alta Developers. Conceived as a fully residential project, the condo is located in Downtown Miami’s Arts and Cultural District and is expected to receive its TCO in 2026.
Guided by the creative vision of Arquitectonica, Casa Bella is built as a contemporary glass tower with curved balconies and flowing, sculptural lines that reflect the refined elegance of the iconic Italian brand behind it.
This elevated design direction may be even more pronounced in its interiors, which were designed by B&B Italia’s own artistic director, Piero Lissoni.
Rising 57 stories above the city, Casa Bella houses a total of 306 luxury residences. While the floor plans for its standard units range from one- to four-bedroom condos, the tower also has an exclusive penthouse collection that offers even more spacious living environments.
Furthermore, all of Casa Bella’s residences feature an open-concept layout with tall, floor-to- ceiling glass doors and expansive terraces that frame breathtaking views.
The living spaces in Casa Bella can be accessed via private elevators and vestibules, and come with fully appointed Italian kitchens and master baths, finished with custom cabinetry, and outfitted with premium Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances of the highest quality.
In addition to their luxurious homes, residents of Casa Bella can also enjoy a wide range of world-class amenities and hotel-style residential services, including a pool deck, a sky pool terrace observatory, a 360 wellness center, a concierge, and much more.
Guided by the unmistakable maximalist aesthetic of the Italian’s iconic fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana, 888 Brickell is a luxury condo development set to rise 90 stories into the sky of Miami’s urban core. Planned to reach a citywide record height of 1,049 ft., this glamorous condo will be the tallest building in Brickell once it is completed.
The task of translating the instantly recognizable D&G design direction into a vertical architectural statement was entrusted to the New York-based Studio Sofield, while the project’s interior design will be led by Dolce & Gabbana itself.
Developed as a hybrid condo-hotel by JDS Development Group, the tower will feature a total of 259 units, and its residential program will include two- to four-bedroom condos, as well as half-floor, duplex, and penthouse units.
Inside the residences, owners will find tall ceilings reaching up to 11 ft. and custom-designed kitchens equipped with high-quality appliances by Sub-Zero, Wolf, Miele, and XO. In addition, all 888 Brickell units will also feature grand living rooms, custom-designed bathrooms, built-out closets in custom millwork, and fully integrated custom smart home technology.
Beyond the lavish living spaces, residents of the condo will also get access to professional hospitality services, as well as over 115,000 ft. of amenities, including a 3,800 sq. ft. pool, a signature 888 restaurant, a Rolls-Royce house car and valet, a fitness center, and many others.
While the luxury real estate market in Miami has no shortage of branded residences, there is something about Italian elegance and refinement that consistently stands above the rest. These three developments epitomize that elevated standard and demonstrate exactly how Italian design continues to redefine the meaning of luxury.
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