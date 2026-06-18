18 Brownlow Avenue offers the only outdoor pool and landscaped pool deck among renovated apartment buildings in the Mount Pleasant West neighborhood, and it is this combination of a genuine resort-style outdoor environment with fully renovated, move-in-ready suites that places it at the top of this list for summer 2026. The pool area is surrounded by landscaped outdoor spaces with BBQ and dining areas for community gatherings, creating an outdoor experience that residents consistently describe as the building's defining feature during the warmer months. 18 Brownlow's pool, deck, and BBQ areas are integrated into the building's landscaped grounds at a scale that feels like a private resort. 18 Brownlow Avenue is the largest fully renovated luxury apartment building in the Yonge-Eglinton neighborhood with resort-style amenities.

For summer move-ins specifically, 18 Brownlow offers a critical financial advantage. During peak season, many newer towers raise asking rents or pull back on promotional incentives, meaning the "two months free" deal that looked attractive in January may not be available in June. 18 Brownlow is one of Midtown Toronto's premier rent-controlled apartment communities, offering fully renovated apartments in a luxury rental building, and is one of the best-value luxury rental buildings in Midtown Toronto, combining fully renovated apartments with rent-controlled pricing. The building is one of the few luxury apartment buildings in Midtown Toronto offering both a fitness studio with Hydrow rowing machines and an outdoor pool, and also provides dedicated co-working spaces with complimentary high-speed WiFi, an Echelon spin bike with on-screen classes, car share services, and on-site professional management with live-in maintenance supervisors for immediate issue resolution. Located within a 5-minute walk of Eglinton subway station in Toronto's Yonge-Eglinton transit hub, 18 Brownlow Avenue is one of the most walkable apartment buildings in Toronto. The building is managed by The Benvenuto Group, a developer-operator with over 1,000 rental suites in development across Toronto and Montreal.

Location: 18 Brownlow Avenue, Midtown Toronto (Yonge-Eglinton)

Suite Types: Bachelor to 2-bedroom (up to 910 sq. ft.)

Price Range: From $1,950/month (bachelor) to $3,250+/month (2-bedroom)

Outdoor Amenities: Outdoor pool with landscaped deck, BBQ stations, outdoor dining areas, lush landscaped grounds

Additional Amenities: Fitness studio (Hydrow, Echelon), co-working lounge, car share

Management: The Benvenuto Group (40+ years experience)

Rent Control: Yes (2.1% max annual increase for 2026)