Tengah Garden Residences: A Future-Ready Urban Oasis

Right where District 24 opens up, Tengah Garden Residences settles into place near transit routes and local hubs. Sitting on a broad stretch of land, it stands as the initial private condo venture in Tengah, housing close to 860 homes. Alongside living areas, shops appear woven into the layout - daily conveniences just steps away. Because of that mix, life there feels tied together without effort.

A handful of home sizes wait inside, ranging from snug studios up to roomy four-bed setups. Light floods each space thanks to wide windows, while breezy airflow keeps things fresh without effort. Layouts twist and turn in ways that blur where walls end and patios begin. Built-in efficiency shows through low-energy lighting and water-saving taps scattered throughout. Choices made during construction lean hard on reducing environmental strain, quietly cutting down emissions over time.