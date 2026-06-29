Moving to Tampa? What to Know About Buying a Condo in 2026 and Beyond

The neighborhood decision is the enjoyable part of buying a Tampa condo. The building decision is the important part. Five questions separate a well-executed purchase from one that creates expensive surprises after closing.

What is the reserve funding status? Request the most recent reserve study and ask what percentage of the recommended reserve the association is currently funded at. A building at sixty or seventy percent reserve funding is in a fundamentally different position than one at twenty-five percent. Underfunded reserves mean future special assessments, and special assessments transfer to you the moment you close.

Has the milestone inspection been completed? For any building thirty years or older, confirm whether the required structural inspection has been done and request the results. If the inspection has not been completed, you are buying into financial uncertainty about what it will reveal when it eventually happens.

What has the HOA fee trajectory looked like? Request two years of HOA meeting minutes. Fee increases are discussed and voted on in meetings before they appear on your monthly statement. The minutes are the advance warning system that most buyers never ask for.

What will insurance actually cost at this address? Get a real quote from a licensed Florida insurer for the specific unit before you make an offer, not an estimate based on neighborhood averages. Florida insurance costs are not uniform across streets or buildings, and the difference between an estimate and an actual quote can run thousands of dollars annually.

Will your lender finance this building? Not every Tampa condo qualifies for conventional Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac financing. Buildings with reserve deficiencies, pending litigation, or investor concentration issues may only qualify for cash purchases or portfolio loans at less favorable terms. Confirm your lender's warrantability determination for the specific building early, not after you are already under contract.