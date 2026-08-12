Expert Q&A Interview with Jon Conway, a New York City Luxury Real Estate Broker and Investor

A

It gives me a clearer basis for the part of the analysis most buyers look at last, which is what an apartment costs to hold rather than what it costs to acquire.

Those figures vary more than people expect. Two comparable apartments in different buildings can carry very differently, because common charges and management costs are set building by building and the tax picture is not uniform. A building with a large staff, an active capital plan, or an abatement approaching its end produces a different monthly obligation than one without, and none of that appears on a listing sheet.

The numbers tell the story, and they matter well past the closing. A client who buys a condo and later needs to move has to decide whether to rent it out or sell it, and that decision runs on the same figures: the carrying cost, the achievable rent, and the realistic sale price. If those were modeled honestly at acquisition, the decision years later is straightforward. If they were not, the client is guessing with a significant asset.

Having bought and held property myself, I have had to live with those numbers rather than simply present them. So I model the carrying costs before an offer goes in, not after, and give a client a clear picture of the full cost while they can still act on it.

There is a practical dimension worth stating plainly. Owning income-producing property means my livelihood does not ride on any one transaction closing. That is an unusual position for a broker to be in, and it changes what I am able to tell a client. Advising someone to wait, or to walk away from an apartment that does not work, costs me nothing I depend on. What I want out of this work is for people to end up somewhere they are genuinely happy, with numbers that still hold up a year after they move in.