Why most Thai apartments on the market sit in Pattaya, not Phuket

Foreign ownership works the same way in both cities and is worth restating, because the entry-level segment is where mistakes are cheapest to make and hardest to undo. Foreign ownership of an apartment is capped at 49% of a building, and the cap counts square metres rather than doors. Large units eat through it faster than small ones, which is why a tower can be shut to foreign purchasers long before the last apartment sells. Getting the remaining allowance confirmed in writing belongs at the start of the process, not at contract stage.

Registration costs 2% of the assessed value, normally halved between the parties. The 0.01% concession that expired at the end of June 2026 was for Thai citizens only, whatever older articles imply. Chinese demand fell 38.8% against the same quarter of 2025, while buyers from Russia rose 33%, India 40% and Australia 36.1%, so the composition of the market is shifting even where the totals fell.

Filtering by city, price band and completion date before shortlisting saves a considerable amount of time, particularly when the same budget produces a one-bedroom in one city and a two-bedroom in another. The Thailand catalogue on Tranio shows the unit count of each project alongside the price, which is the fastest way to see whether a shortlist is drawn from a deep pool or a shallow one.

The conclusion is not that Pattaya is the better buy. It is that the two cities are answering different questions. Pattaya offers choice, comparison and a lower entry price, at the cost of competing with a thousand similar units on the way out. Phuket offers a tighter market with stronger visitor numbers behind it and asks a premium for both. A buyer who knows which of those matters more will find the shortlist writes itself, and the one who starts from the brochure will spend months discovering the same thing the hard way.