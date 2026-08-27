Why most Thai apartments on the market sit in Pattaya, not Phuket

Ask a foreign buyer to name the Thai apartment market and the answer is usually Phuket. The listings say otherwise. The catalogue of Thailand apartments for sale runs to 1,903 units nationwide, and 1,237 of them sit in Pattaya. Phuket accounts for 405, Bangkok for 202 and Samui for 35. The island that dominates the conversation holds roughly one unit in five.
Transfer data points the same way. In the first quarter of 2026 Chonburi province, which contains Pattaya, recorded 1,167 condominium transfers to foreign buyers, 36% of every foreign purchase in the country. Bangkok led on value with 6.14 billion baht, or 45.63% of the total, because the units there cost more, not because more of them changed hands. The imbalance is not an accident of one quarter, and it has practical consequences for anyone choosing between the two coasts.
Pattaya built vertically and early. The city sits two hours from Bangkok by road, its land is flat, and its planning rules allowed towers of several hundred units on plots that would hold twenty villas elsewhere. One current Jomtien project carries 1,800 apartments, another 606, a third 474. That model produces stock quickly and keeps prices down: entry units in the city start at $96,000 and seafront towers from $150,000.
Phuket grew around beaches separated by hills, which caps the size of any single scheme and pushes land costs up. Average condominium pricing there reached 85,000 baht per m² by March 2026, near $2,400, a gain of over 14% since 2024. The island also skews towards houses in a way Pattaya does not — roughly 83% of Phuket stock is condominiums against 17% landed homes, but those landed homes anchor the top of the market and pull the average with them.
A market with a thousand comparable units behaves differently from a market with thirty-five. Three things change.
Comparison. In Pattaya a buyer can line up eight similar one-bedrooms in the same district and price them against each other. On Samui, with 35 apartments listed island-wide, there is no comparison set and the asking price is close to the only price.
Negotiation. Where a seller has visible competition, a discount is a normal part of the conversation. In thin markets that pressure disappears, and on the smaller Thai islands sellers simply wait for the next enquiry.
Exit. The same depth that helps a buyer helps the next buyer, which means more competing units when it is time to sell. Deep markets are easier to enter and slower to exit at a premium.
That last point is the one buyers underweight. Pattaya's 1,237 listings are also 1,237 future competitors. Phuket's 405 sit against demand from a resort economy that recorded 3.54 million international visitors between January and April 2026 and an airport running 71 international routes to 34 countries.
Neither city is one market. On Phuket the apartment stock clusters: 86 units around Bang Tao Beach, 15 inside Laguna Phuket, 13 in Patong. Those are small pools, and a buyer fixed on one beach is choosing from a few dozen options rather than a few hundred. In Pattaya the split runs by strip — Jomtien, the city centre, the quieter green belt inland — with 45 listings in Jomtien alone at the current count.
One further difference rarely appears in the brochures. Time on market behaves inversely to depth. In a district with hundreds of comparable units, a well-priced apartment moves quickly because buyers are already looking there, while an overpriced one sits for a year beside its competitors. In a thin market both outcomes take longer, because the pool of buyers arriving each month is smaller and each of them needs convincing that the location itself is the right one before the unit is even considered.
Foreign ownership works the same way in both cities and is worth restating, because the entry-level segment is where mistakes are cheapest to make and hardest to undo. Foreign ownership of an apartment is capped at 49% of a building, and the cap counts square metres rather than doors. Large units eat through it faster than small ones, which is why a tower can be shut to foreign purchasers long before the last apartment sells. Getting the remaining allowance confirmed in writing belongs at the start of the process, not at contract stage.
Registration costs 2% of the assessed value, normally halved between the parties. The 0.01% concession that expired at the end of June 2026 was for Thai citizens only, whatever older articles imply. Chinese demand fell 38.8% against the same quarter of 2025, while buyers from Russia rose 33%, India 40% and Australia 36.1%, so the composition of the market is shifting even where the totals fell.
Filtering by city, price band and completion date before shortlisting saves a considerable amount of time, particularly when the same budget produces a one-bedroom in one city and a two-bedroom in another. The Thailand catalogue on Tranio shows the unit count of each project alongside the price, which is the fastest way to see whether a shortlist is drawn from a deep pool or a shallow one.
The conclusion is not that Pattaya is the better buy. It is that the two cities are answering different questions. Pattaya offers choice, comparison and a lower entry price, at the cost of competing with a thousand similar units on the way out. Phuket offers a tighter market with stronger visitor numbers behind it and asks a premium for both. A buyer who knows which of those matters more will find the shortlist writes itself, and the one who starts from the brochure will spend months discovering the same thing the hard way.
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