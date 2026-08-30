Do Hotel-Style Bathrooms Increase Home Sale Price

Yes, a bathroom remodel can make your home easier to sell. But that does not mean every expensive bathroom remodel will make you more money.

The 2025 NAR Remodeling Impact Report puts the estimated cost recovery for a bathroom renovation at 56%. By comparison, a steel front door comes in at 100%. If resale value is the goal, then, you have to be selective. A dated bathroom that looks out of place in an otherwise upscale home is absolutely worth fixing. A $60,000 marble fantasy just because it looks good on Instagram? That would be much harder to justify at closing.

Still, hotel-style bathrooms have something going for them: they fit the way buyers increasingly think about their homes. Zillow's 2026 trend research found that mentions of spa-inspired bathrooms in listings rose 22%, while wellness features overall rose 33%.

So, yes, the market opportunity is real. The trick is not to confuse "hotel-style" with "expensive." Here is how to achieve the look without eroding your return on investment.