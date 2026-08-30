Do Hotel-Style Bathrooms Increase Home Sale Price

Yes, a bathroom remodel can make your home easier to sell. But that does not mean every expensive bathroom remodel will make you more money.
The 2025 NAR Remodeling Impact Report puts the estimated cost recovery for a bathroom renovation at 56%. By comparison, a steel front door comes in at 100%. If resale value is the goal, then, you have to be selective. A dated bathroom that looks out of place in an otherwise upscale home is absolutely worth fixing. A $60,000 marble fantasy just because it looks good on Instagram? That would be much harder to justify at closing.
Still, hotel-style bathrooms have something going for them: they fit the way buyers increasingly think about their homes. Zillow's 2026 trend research found that mentions of spa-inspired bathrooms in listings rose 22%, while wellness features overall rose 33%.
So, yes, the market opportunity is real. The trick is not to confuse "hotel-style" with "expensive." Here is how to achieve the look without eroding your return on investment.
First, you want to think less about luxury labels for their own sake. Think more about what makes the bathroom genuinely work.
A spacious walk-in shower, frameless glass, good lighting, a wall-mounted vanity, useful storage, and quality fixtures can make a bathroom look considerably more expensive than it is. Neutral materials help, too, particularly when you're preparing the property for listing rather than designing it solely for yourself.
There's also a reason these bathrooms photograph well. Clear glass, consistent tile and uncluttered surfaces create cleaner listing photos. That's important when buyers often make their first judgment from a handful of images before they ever book a showing.
If you have to choose between a giant shower and a soaking tub, look at who is likely to buy your house. A large walk-in shower makes sense in a primary bathroom aimed at buyers who want convenience, easy access, and a more contemporary layout. A low-threshold or curbless design can also work well for people who want to age in place without making the bathroom look like it was designed specifically for accessibility.
A tub still has a job, though. Families with young children may consider one essential, and some buyers genuinely want a soaking tub in the primary suite.
If you have more than one bathroom, keeping one tub while upgrading the primary bath gives you a safer compromise. You get the larger shower without eliminating a feature that some buyers actively look for.
You don't always need to rip the bathroom down to the studs.
If the plumbing layout works and the room has no serious water or ventilation problems, replacing an old tub with a modern shower can produce much of the visual improvement buyers want.
Often, a targeted renovation beats a full remodel on both disruption and budget. Specialist contractors like bathsolutions.ca offer tub-to-shower conversions alongside complete bathroom remodeling, custom vanities, and accessibility-focused solutions. That makes a conversion worth considering when the rest of the bathroom is perfectly serviceable and the tub is the obvious weak spot.
What about a full remodel? It's easier to justify when the layout is bad, the plumbing is old, or you're already dealing with water damage.
Look at recently sold properties in your neighborhood and price range. If the competing homes have updated bathrooms and yours has 1990s tile, buyers are likely to notice the gap. If most comparable properties have perfectly ordinary bathrooms, an elaborate spa installation may give you a beautiful room without giving you much additional sale value.
Your target buyer matters, too. A luxury condo or co-op in Manhattan has a different bathroom expectation from a starter home in the suburbs. You want the renovation to feel appropriate for the property, not like you installed the nicest bathroom in a completely different market.
Okay, this will never make your listing photos more exciting; that's true. But it can save you from a very expensive problem.
Waterproofing, drainage, and ventilation need to work before the tile goes on. CMHC recommends shower surfaces that drain completely and adequate bathroom ventilation to limit mold and mildew.
Curbless showers deserve particular attention here because the floor needs the correct slope toward the drain. A beautiful zero-threshold shower that sends water toward your vanity is not exactly the hotel experience you had in mind.
Importantly, you should check local permit requirements before moving plumbing, electrical work, or walls. And use qualified trades for waterproofing and other work where a mistake can stay hidden until long after you've sold the house.
So will a hotel-style bathroom raise your home's sale price? It certainly can. But more reliably, a good bathroom remodel can make your home look competitive, photograph better, and give buyers fewer reasons to negotiate over its condition.
That's probably the more useful way to think about it. Don't build a hotel bathroom because you expect to collect every dollar back at closing. Build a bathroom that makes sense for your home, your neighborhood, and the person most likely to buy it.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.