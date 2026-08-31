10 Real Estate Agencies to Know When Buying Property in Thailand

Thailand's property market offers international buyers an unusually broad range of choices. Bangkok attracts those looking for city condominiums and investment properties; Phuket and Koh Samui are known for luxury villas and coastal living; Pattaya offers a large residential market on the Eastern Seaboard; while Chiang Mai appeals to buyers who prefer the slower pace of northern Thailand. With such variety, choosing the right real estate agency often depends less on size and more on how well the firm understands the specific market a buyer wants to enter.
For overseas purchasers, local knowledge can be especially valuable. An experienced agent can help compare neighborhoods, identify suitable properties, organize viewings and explain how different parts of a destination vary in character and pricing. The following agencies represent a mix of boutique specialists, established local firms and luxury-focused companies across some of Thailand's most active property markets.
Buyers interested in Thailand's Gulf Coast may find it useful to work with a specialist Hua Hin real estate agency that concentrates on the city and its surrounding residential areas. Location Real Estate is an independent local agency offering houses, villas, condominiums and other property opportunities for buyers looking to make Hua Hin a permanent home, second residence or investment base.
Local specialization matters because Hua Hin offers several very different lifestyles within a relatively compact area. Central neighborhoods provide easier access to restaurants, shopping and the beach, while inland locations can offer larger plots, private pool villas and proximity to golf courses. Buyers looking farther south toward Pranburi can find a quieter coastal atmosphere. An agency focused on the region can help distinguish between those options rather than treating Hua Hin as a single uniform market.
Issara Real Estate focuses on Phuket's luxury residential sector, with a curated portfolio of villas, condominiums and investment opportunities. Its listings include some of the island's best-known residential areas, such as Bang Tao, Cherng Talay, Layan, Surin, Kamala, and Cape Yamu.
The boutique approach may appeal to buyers who prefer a more selective property search rather than working through an extensive catalogue. Phuket's luxury market is particularly neighborhood-sensitive, with differences in beach access, international schools, dining, infrastructure and resale demand influencing buyer decisions. Issara also works with off-market and pre-launch opportunities, which can be relevant to clients looking beyond publicly advertised listings.
Asia 360 takes a broader approach to Phuket property by combining real estate agency services with development, consulting, project sales and bespoke residential work. The company has operated in the island's luxury sector since 2002 and focuses on villas, land and high-end residential projects.
This makes it particularly relevant for buyers whose plans go beyond purchasing a completed home. Someone considering an off-plan villa, development land or a custom residence may need insight into design, construction and project positioning as well as conventional sales advice. For investors, that wider development perspective can also provide useful context when evaluating how a property fits into Phuket's changing luxury market.
Conrad Properties is an independent agency based in Koh Samui with a strong focus on luxury villas, apartments, land and investment property. While it markets homes in several parts of Thailand, Samui remains central to its portfolio, including properties in areas such as Plai Laem, Bang Por, Lamai and Bangrak.
The island's property market is shaped heavily by views, elevation, access and proximity to lifestyle amenities. A villa overlooking the sea from a hillside can offer a very different ownership experience from a beachfront home or a property close to one of Samui's busier centers. Conrad's concentration on villa and investment stock makes it a useful option for buyers looking specifically at this segment of the market.
Samui Property Locator provides another island-focused option, with more than a decade of experience in Koh Samui real estate. Its listings include luxury sea-view villas, beachfront homes, resale properties, new developments and land.
For buyers unfamiliar with the island, an agency specializing exclusively in Samui can help narrow down the location before individual properties are compared. Bophut, Chaweng Noi, Bang Por, Lamai and the quieter northwestern areas each suit different lifestyles and budgets. The firm also works with rentals, which may be useful for buyers who want to spend time in an area before making a purchase decision.
Gecko Properties specializes in Pattaya and the surrounding Eastern Seaboard, covering houses, condominiums and land for sale and rent. Its market includes Naklua, Wongamat, central and east Pattaya, Pratumnak, Jomtien and Bang Saray.
That geographical spread is important because Pattaya is not a single-style residential market. Wongamat is associated with beachfront condominium living, Pratumnak offers a more residential setting close to the coast, and East Pattaya provides greater space and a larger selection of houses and gated communities. Buyers who understand these distinctions are better positioned to choose a property based on how they actually plan to use it rather than price alone.
East Coast Real Estate is one of the longer-established agencies serving Pattaya, Jomtien and the Eastern Seaboard. Operating since the mid-1990s, it handles property sales, rentals and ongoing management across a large portfolio of houses, villas, condominiums and land.
Its property management services may be particularly useful for overseas owners who will not occupy their homes year-round. Finding a property is only part of the ownership experience. Maintenance, tenant communication and day-to-day management can become equally important for second-home owners and investors. Having access to these services through the same agency can make long-distance ownership more manageable.
Perfect Homes specializes in Chiang Mai rather than Thailand's resort markets. The agency offers houses and condominiums for sale and rent across the city and surrounding districts, covering everything from practical apartments to larger family homes.
Chiang Mai attracts buyers for different reasons than Phuket or Pattaya. Some are relocating for work or retirement, while others are drawn by the city's food, culture, international community and generally slower pace. Neighborhood choice can influence access to international schools, hospitals, shopping and the historic center, so local guidance is particularly useful for people planning to live in the city rather than simply own a holiday property.
Bangkok Finder concentrates on residential property in the capital, particularly condominiums available for sale and rent. Its listings cover established central neighborhoods such as Sukhumvit, Sathorn and Lumpini, where access to BTS and MRT stations can be an important part of the buying decision.
Bangkok's condominium market is highly localized. Two buildings with similar unit sizes and prices can perform very differently depending on transport connections, age, management quality and nearby amenities. Buyers comparing city properties therefore benefit from looking beyond square footage and asking how a development fits within its immediate neighborhood and intended use.
For investors in particular, understanding the difference between a property that works well as a personal residence and one positioned for rental demand can help create a more focused search.
Sense Property Group is a Bangkok-based brokerage covering property sales and rentals, with a strong presence in central districts including Asoke, Phrom Phong, Thonglor, Ekkamai, Ploenchit, Sathorn and the riverside area.
These neighborhoods represent some of Bangkok's most established residential markets, but they appeal to different buyer profiles. Thonglor and Phrom Phong are known for international dining and lifestyle amenities, Sathorn attracts professionals seeking proximity to the business district, while riverside developments offer a more resort-like interpretation of city living.
For overseas buyers exploring Bangkok for the first time, an agency familiar with these submarkets can help determine where to focus before comparing individual buildings.
There is no single real estate agency that will be ideal for every buyer in Thailand. Someone searching for a sea-view villa in Koh Samui has different priorities from a Bangkok condominium investor or a buyer planning to retire in Hua Hin. The most useful agency is often the one that understands the specific location, property type and lifestyle behind the purchase.
Regional expertise should therefore be considered alongside the number of listings an agency carries. Buyers may also want to evaluate communication, responsiveness, knowledge of current market conditions and the agent's willingness to explain both the strengths and limitations of a property.
International buyers should also obtain independent legal advice before completing a transaction. Thailand has specific rules governing foreign property ownership, and the appropriate structure can vary depending on whether someone is purchasing a condominium, villa or other type of property. Real estate agents can help navigate the market, but legal due diligence should remain a separate part of the buying process.
Thailand's appeal ultimately lies in the diversity of the lifestyles available. A buyer can choose urban living in Bangkok, a luxury villa in Phuket, an island home on Koh Samui, a coastal base in Hua Hin, a residence near Pattaya or a quieter life in Chiang Mai. Starting with an agency that genuinely understands the chosen market can make the path from browsing listings to finding the right property considerably clearer.
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