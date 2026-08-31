10 Real Estate Agencies to Know When Buying Property in Thailand

Thailand's property market offers international buyers an unusually broad range of choices. Bangkok attracts those looking for city condominiums and investment properties; Phuket and Koh Samui are known for luxury villas and coastal living; Pattaya offers a large residential market on the Eastern Seaboard; while Chiang Mai appeals to buyers who prefer the slower pace of northern Thailand. With such variety, choosing the right real estate agency often depends less on size and more on how well the firm understands the specific market a buyer wants to enter.

For overseas purchasers, local knowledge can be especially valuable. An experienced agent can help compare neighborhoods, identify suitable properties, organize viewings and explain how different parts of a destination vary in character and pricing. The following agencies represent a mix of boutique specialists, established local firms and luxury-focused companies across some of Thailand's most active property markets.