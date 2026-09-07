Top 5 Airbnb Property Management Companies in Los Angeles

Best for: Owners who want flexible, full-service Airbnb management with local real estate expertise

For owners seeking a hands-off approach without giving up visibility into their property, SocalBnB Property Management offers one of the more comprehensive service combinations in this roundup.

The company manages short, mid-term, and long-term rentals, with published management rates of 20% for stays under 30 days, 15% for mid-term rentals, and 10% for long-term bookings. Their short-term management package covers listing creation, Airbnb and Vrbo management, listing SEO, pricing optimization, booking management, guest communication, cleaning and maintenance coordination, quarterly inspections, claim-resolution assistance, and licensing support.

One of the stronger differentiators is transparency. SocalBnB Property Management gives owners control of their rental account, including access to bookings, reviews, guest messages, and other activity. Contracts operate month to month with a 30-day cancellation policy, with no onboarding or cancellation fees. Owners also receive monthly financial statements detailing revenue, management charges, and related expenses.

The company also provides services that extend beyond everyday hosting. Optional professional photography and guest-ready property makeovers can help prepare a home for the market, while maintenance and cleaning vendors are coordinated on the owner's behalf. Multi-property owners can request customized pricing as their portfolios grow.

Another notable advantage is the connection between property management and real estate. SocalBnB Property Management works with licensed real estate professionals who can assist owners and investors with purchasing or selling property, evaluating potential short-term rentals, and transitioning a newly acquired home into managed rental operations. That can be especially useful for investors who are still building a Los Angeles portfolio rather than simply outsourcing an existing Airbnb.

Licensing support is particularly relevant in Los Angeles. The city's Home-Sharing program requires eligible hosts to register and limits the standard program to qualifying primary residences, making regulatory knowledge an important consideration when selecting a manager.

SocalBnB Property Management serves communities throughout the Los Angeles area, including Hollywood, Santa Monica, Culver City, Long Beach, Marina del Rey, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, and Hermosa Beach. Their combination of local market knowledge, flexible agreements, property operations, revenue management, and real estate support makes them one of the more rounded options for owners who want a single team involved across multiple stages of their investment.