Top 5 Airbnb Property Management Companies in Los Angeles

Managing an Airbnb in Los Angeles involves considerably more than keeping a booking calendar full. Owners have to think about pricing, guest communication, cleaning, maintenance, listing visibility, local regulations, inspections, and what happens when something goes wrong during a stay.
That makes choosing the right management company an important decision, particularly for owners who want their rental to produce income without becoming another full-time job. The best Airbnb property management companies in Los Angeles combine hospitality and revenue management with reliable local support.
We compared five companies offering short-term or vacation rental management across Los Angeles. The list includes locally focused operators as well as companies with significantly broader reach.
Best for: Owners who want flexible, full-service Airbnb management with local real estate expertise
For owners seeking a hands-off approach without giving up visibility into their property, SocalBnB Property Management offers one of the more comprehensive service combinations in this roundup.
The company manages short, mid-term, and long-term rentals, with published management rates of 20% for stays under 30 days, 15% for mid-term rentals, and 10% for long-term bookings. Their short-term management package covers listing creation, Airbnb and Vrbo management, listing SEO, pricing optimization, booking management, guest communication, cleaning and maintenance coordination, quarterly inspections, claim-resolution assistance, and licensing support.
One of the stronger differentiators is transparency. SocalBnB Property Management gives owners control of their rental account, including access to bookings, reviews, guest messages, and other activity. Contracts operate month to month with a 30-day cancellation policy, with no onboarding or cancellation fees. Owners also receive monthly financial statements detailing revenue, management charges, and related expenses.
The company also provides services that extend beyond everyday hosting. Optional professional photography and guest-ready property makeovers can help prepare a home for the market, while maintenance and cleaning vendors are coordinated on the owner's behalf. Multi-property owners can request customized pricing as their portfolios grow.
Another notable advantage is the connection between property management and real estate. SocalBnB Property Management works with licensed real estate professionals who can assist owners and investors with purchasing or selling property, evaluating potential short-term rentals, and transitioning a newly acquired home into managed rental operations. That can be especially useful for investors who are still building a Los Angeles portfolio rather than simply outsourcing an existing Airbnb.
Licensing support is particularly relevant in Los Angeles. The city's Home-Sharing program requires eligible hosts to register and limits the standard program to qualifying primary residences, making regulatory knowledge an important consideration when selecting a manager.
SocalBnB Property Management serves communities throughout the Los Angeles area, including Hollywood, Santa Monica, Culver City, Long Beach, Marina del Rey, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, and Hermosa Beach. Their combination of local market knowledge, flexible agreements, property operations, revenue management, and real estate support makes them one of the more rounded options for owners who want a single team involved across multiple stages of their investment.
Pros:
Full-service short-term rental management
Short, mid-term, and long-term options
Listing creation, SEO, and price optimization
Cleaning and maintenance coordination
Licensing and Airbnb claim support
Month-to-month agreements
No stated onboarding or cancellation fees
Owners retain account visibility and control
Monthly financial reporting
Real estate buying and selling support
Multi-property pricing available
Potential drawback: Owners looking for a national management company with properties across dozens of markets may prefer a larger multi-region operator.
Best for: Owners who want a national franchise network with local management
iTrip combines a locally operated Los Angeles team with a much larger vacation rental management network. The wider iTrip organization has more than 100 franchise locations and roughly 4,000 properties under management across North America.
Their Los Angeles operation provides full-service vacation rental management across areas including Hollywood Hills, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Venice, West Hollywood, and Studio City. Services include professional photography, bookings, cleaning, guest reviews, 24/7 local support, guest screening, light maintenance, and an owner portal for calendars and statements. Properties can also receive distribution across more than 80 listing websites.
That broad distribution makes iTrip particularly interesting for owners who value exposure beyond Airbnb alone.
Pros:
Large North American franchise network
Local Los Angeles management team
Multi-channel distribution
24/7 support
Cleaning and guest management
Owner portal and professional photography
Potential drawback: Owners specifically seeking a small independent management relationship may prefer a more locally concentrated operation.
Best for: Owners who want a multi-market company focused heavily on revenue management
Guestable operates across a number of major U.S. and Canadian rental markets, including Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, New York, Seattle, Toronto, Montreal, Las Vegas, and others.
Their Los Angeles service includes listing creation and optimization, dynamic pricing, guest screening and communication, cleaning coordination, maintenance support, and performance reporting. The company also supports both short-term and mid-term rentals, which can be useful for owners looking to diversify their booking strategy.
Guestable places particular emphasis on pricing and occupancy optimization. Nightly rates are adjusted according to market conditions, while listings are distributed and managed with the goal of reducing vacancies.
Pros:
Operates across multiple North American markets
Dynamic pricing
Listing optimization
Guest screening and communication
Cleaning and maintenance coordination
Short and mid-term rental management
Potential drawback: Their larger geographic footprint may be less appealing to owners who prioritize a boutique company concentrated primarily on Los Angeles.
Best for: Owners looking for a smaller operator with simple management pricing
Staybly is a smaller full-service management company serving Greater Los Angeles, including Atwater Village, Hawthorne, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, and surrounding communities.
Their service package includes listing creation and optimization, dynamic pricing, 24/7 guest communication, booking synchronization across channels, cleaning coordination, maintenance dispatch, and monthly financial reporting.
One notable feature is their published pricing. Staybly currently offers a 15% management rate for a single home, with rates declining as additional properties are added, reaching 11% for portfolios of five or more homes. The percentage is charged only against booked revenue.
Pros:
Full-service Airbnb management
Straightforward published pricing
Dynamic pricing and listing optimization
24/7 guest communication
Cleaning and maintenance coordination
Portfolio discounts
Potential drawback: Their portfolio and overall operating scale are much smaller than those of established multi-market management companies.
Best for: Owners who prefer a boutique, highly hands-on local team
Sunset Stays positions itself as a boutique Los Angeles short-term rental management company with an in-person local team.
Their services include listing creation and optimization, professional photography, dynamic pricing, 24-hour guest communication, cleaning, property maintenance coordination, supply management, and property checks. The company conducts inspections around guest stays and uses an internally managed cleaning operation to maintain turnover standards.
Sunset Stays currently publishes a 20% management fee for properties renting below $1,000 per night and 18% for those above that level. It also provides support with Los Angeles home-sharing permits and offers design and furnishing assistance following consultation.
Pros:
Boutique Los Angeles operation
24-hour guest communication
Cleaning and property checks
Dynamic pricing
Maintenance coordination
Permit guidance
Photography and design support
Potential drawback: Their smaller scale means owners with a large portfolio may want to compare their capacity with larger operators before committing.
The best property management companies in Los Angeles should do more than answer guest messages. A strong vacation rental manager should be able to improve the entire operating process, from the moment a listing goes live until the property is cleaned and prepared for its next guest.
Pricing is one major consideration. Los Angeles demand can vary based on neighborhood, season, entertainment events, business travel, and other factors. Dynamic pricing can help a listing respond to those changes rather than relying on a fixed nightly rate.
Owners should also examine how cleaning and maintenance are handled. Ask whether the manager simply gives you a vendor's contact information or actually coordinates appointments, verifies turnovers, and responds when something breaks during a stay.
Regulatory support matters as well. Los Angeles City Planning currently requires eligible Home-Sharing hosts to register, display their registration number, and follow the rules governing qualifying properties. Standard Home-Sharing is tied to a host's primary residence, with separate Extended Home-Sharing provisions available for eligible hosts who meet additional requirements.
Finally, owners should understand what happens to their listing if they leave the management company. Account ownership, reviews, photographs, guest history, contracts, cancellation periods, and fees can all affect how easy it is to change managers later.
There is no single management model that works for every Los Angeles rental.
iTrip is attractive for owners who want the reach and infrastructure of a much larger franchise network. Guestable also brings multi-market experience and a strong emphasis on revenue optimization. Staybly offers comparatively simple published pricing, while Sunset Stays may appeal to owners who prefer a smaller boutique team with frequent hands-on property involvement.
For owners looking for a balance between local attention and a broad service offering, SocalBnB Property Management is especially worth considering. The combination of listing and pricing management, licensing assistance, cleaning and maintenance coordination, flexible agreements, owner account control, and real estate services gives them a distinctive position among the best Airbnb management companies in Los Angeles.
Before choosing any provider, property owners should compare the actual services included in the management percentage, contract terms, regulatory support, communication practices, cleaning procedures, and control over the listing. The best vacation rental management in Los Angeles is ultimately the service that makes ownership easier while protecting both the property and the guest experience.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.