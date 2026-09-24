Why St. Petersburg Homeowners Are Rethinking How They Sell in 2026

No honest conversation about selling a home in Pinellas County right now can skip past the insurance issue. Florida's homeowner insurance market has gone through a genuine crisis over the past few years. Premiums have risen sharply. Major carriers have pulled out of the state entirely. And coastal Pinellas County, with its flood exposure and hurricane risk, sits right in the middle of that pressure.

For sellers, this creates a practical problem that has nothing to do with how well you've maintained your property. If your home carries a high insurance premium — or if it's in a flood zone that requires a separate, expensive flood policy — buyers who need financing are going to struggle. Lenders require full coverage as a condition of the loan. When that coverage is expensive, hard to obtain, or comes with significant limitations, deals fall apart at underwriting even when both parties want them to close.

This is one of the more frustrating realities of the current St. Pete market. A seller can do everything right — price the home appropriately, prepare it well, market it effectively — and still watch a deal collapse because of insurance factors entirely outside their control.

Condo owners face a separate but related challenge. Following Florida's SB 4-D legislation, passed in the aftermath of the Surfside collapse, condominium associations across the state have been required to complete structural integrity inspections and fully fund their reserve accounts. For many buildings, that has meant issuing special assessments — sometimes substantial ones — to cover costs that were previously underfunded. A buyer looking at a condo unit with a pending or recently issued assessment is looking at an additional expense on top of their purchase price, and many are walking away rather than absorbing it.

If your property has any of these complications, understanding how they affect your options is essential before you decide how to proceed.