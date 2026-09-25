The Unofficial Rulebook Every Australian Neighbourhood Seems to Follow

If Australians agree on one thing above everything else, it's this: don't be loud after a certain hour. Nearly two-thirds (63%) named noise as the single most important unwritten rule of neighbourhood life, and honestly, it's not hard to see why. Noise and parties were behind 21% of people's worst-ever neighbour experiences, making it the biggest source of tension the survey found, by a fair margin.

There's even a mention of power tools too. Almost half of Australians (48%) reckon there's an unspoken window for mowers, drills, that kind of thing and stepping outside it is a quick way to become the neighbour everyone talks about.

There's even a mention of power tools. Nearly half (48%) of Australians believe there is an unspoken rule for mowing the lawn, digging holes or that sort of thing, and violating it can make the neighbour everyone talks about.

So when is the real "cut-off"? The majority of people end up at about the same location. Two-thirds nominated 10 pm as the weekday cut-off, with a little more flexibility on weekends, but 64% are comfortable with noise after that. It's also the grievance that most people would voice in person, as opposed to grumbling about it silently, with 52 per cent reporting they would say something directly.