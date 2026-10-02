Top Realtors in the USA

The US real estate market is, currently, not a simple one. Interest rates are in flux, demographics and migration trends are shifting, and buyer demand continues to outpace available inventory of homes. To navigate this environment, it helps to have an experienced guide.
When you’re selling a property for hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars, picking the right real estate agent is one of the most important decisions a seller can make. With that in mind, here are some of the top realtors in the US who are performing at a high level in their respective markets.
Miami’s luxury housing market has exploded in recent years, driven by an influx of out-of-state wealth and corporate relocations. This is a trend that top-producing Florida real estate agent Dina Goldentayer understands well. She has an expansive network of both national and international buyers and a firm grasp on aggressive, effective marketing strategies. This makes her an excellent ally if you plan to navigate one of the country's most competitive luxury sectors.
In the Northeast, Rob Dekanski operates one of the most formidable and highest-volume selling engines in the country. Working extensively across New Jersey, his team treats every property listing like a major product launch. His brokerage invests heavily in marketing, up to $150,000 each month, and uses professional home staging services, high-quality drone aerial shots, and immersive 3D virtual tours.
By tapping into a proprietary database of more than 120,000 ready-to-act buyers, Dekanski creates massive exposure that routinely sells homes two times faster and for 4.1 percent above the market average. "When multiple buyers know about your home at the same time, they start competing," Dekanski says, noting that forcing this buyer competition is the ultimate key to maximizing a seller's equity.
The West Coast is an incredibly competitive market with long-term constrained housing supply. This makes it an incredible opportunity for homeowners looking to sell, but also a competitive market for potential buyers. With deep local roots and a homebase in Malibu, Chris Cortazzo has billions of dollars in Southern California career sales under his belt. His lifelong local roots and extensive network make him a household name for beachfront estates.
Serving Rhode Island and the broader New England region, Nathan Clark operates a highly successful, data-driven real estate team. He distinguishes himself by offering strict performance guarantees, including a Guaranteed Home Sale program that effectively removes the financial risk for his sellers. By utilizing a massive, proprietary database of over 59,000 buyers in waiting, Clark’s team frequently matches properties with motivated buyers before the homes ever need to hit the open market.
David Parnes is a leading figure in the Los Angeles luxury real estate market. He’s the co-founder of a top-producing real estate team at The Agency, and is equally well-known for both sharp negotiation skills and an expansive network of clients. In LA, Parnes routinely handles some of the most expensive and exclusive listings in the United States with an eye toward discretion and strategic marketing.
Influenced by a highly educated workforce, government contracting, and a transient economic environment, the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area is a complex real estate market. For buyers or sellers navigating the DMV, Jon Lahey provides a meticulously structured selling system. Lahey emphasizes the absolute necessity of decluttering and depersonalizing a home before launching premium videography and multichannel digital campaigns. His firm’s focus on maximum visual impact and flexible showing schedules consistently captures top-tier offers.
Not all markets are localized. Real estate agent Al Hencheck Jr., for example, specializes in niche and high-value markets across the US. He brings a deep understanding of the market, meticulous attention to detail, and a commitment to strict client confidentiality. For clients looking to secure premium residential properties or navigate tricky negotiations, Hencheck delivers a highly personalized and effective approach.
The New York housing market requires a hyper-localized strategy. For homeowners navigating the density of New York City’s various boroughs, Mike Napolitano stands out as a top partner. He emphasizes professional photography with modern staging techniques, and his deep knowledge of borough-specific pricing and local inventory levels allow him to negotiate aggressively in a notoriously demanding environment.
Philadelphia’s market blends historical charm with rapid modern redevelopment. Eli Qarkaxhia, leader of the Q and U Team, brings a unique background in construction and project management to his real estate practice. This experience gives him a unique edge in that he can advise sellers on exactly how to prepare, repair, and price their homes based on structural or architectural factors.This strategic guidance can help property owners navigate inspections–while also helping sellers to get the best closing price possible.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.