Top Realtors in the USA

The US real estate market is, currently, not a simple one. Interest rates are in flux, demographics and migration trends are shifting, and buyer demand continues to outpace available inventory of homes. To navigate this environment, it helps to have an experienced guide.

When you’re selling a property for hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars, picking the right real estate agent is one of the most important decisions a seller can make. With that in mind, here are some of the top realtors in the US who are performing at a high level in their respective markets.