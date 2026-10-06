Curb Appeal, Calgary Style: How the Right Siding Reshapes a Home's Value and Presence

James Hardie fibre cement is the material of choice at the upper end of the market, and increasingly in the middle of it. It is a cement-based board that does not crack in hail, does not fade the way plastic does, does not burn and does not move with temperature. Its factory-applied ColorPlus finishes hold deep, saturated colours, including the charcoals and near-blacks that define contemporary exteriors, and the wide, smooth trim it allows gives windows and doors the substantial framing that reads as custom. James Hardie backs its freeze-thaw formulation with a 30-year substrate warranty. It is the more expensive route, at roughly $10 to $16 per square foot installed in Calgary, and the one most likely to still look new after the next decade of storms.

Insulated vinyl siding is the refined version of a familiar product: heavy-gauge vinyl with a rigid foam backer that stiffens each panel against hail, flattens it against the wall for cleaner lines and adds a modest layer of insulation. It sits at around $7 to $11.50 per square foot and is the strongest value on an older home where the walls are under-insulated.

Premium vinyl siding, at $5 to $9 per square foot, is the accessible option and, in its heavier grades with a fade-resistant finish, a respectable one. It suits lighter colours and simpler homes, and it is a substantial upgrade on the thin panels it typically replaces.

For homes clad in 1970s and 1980s stucco, a stucco-to-siding conversion is the single most dramatic exterior transformation available, taking a house from dated to current in one project.