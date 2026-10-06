Tallest Edgewater Luxury - Aria Reserve Miami Is Fully Completed

Rising 62 stories and around 649 ft. into the air, the Aria Reserve Miami Residences is famously the tallest waterfront residential dual-tower complex in the U.S. This new luxury condo commands unparalleled sweeping views of Biscayne Bay, right on what is some of the last remaining waterfront land in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.
The luxury duo consists of South and North tower, with the latter making the headlines this October since it has just received its TCO (Temporary Certificate of Occupancy) and is therefore ready for its first residents.
If you are interested in learning more about the newest exciting addition to Edgewater’s skyline, in the article below, we’ll give you a detailed preview of the lavish condo residences, resort-style amenities, and waterfront experiences it has to offer.
Developed by Melo Group, Aria Reserve Miami is an ultra-luxury condominium development set for full completion by the end of 2026, and located on 725 Northeast 24th Street, Edgewater, Miami.
Its prime waterfront location places its residents in the middle of one of Miami’s most desirable neighborhoods. Living in one of the Aria Reserve towers in Edgewater, the residents have the ideal balance between peaceful waterfront living and easy access to the city’s energetic urban districts.
Living in one of the Aria Reserve Miami luxury condos, residents are within:
Five minutes' distance from Adrienne Arsht Center, the Design District, and Wynwood
10 minutes away from the Frost Museum of Science, the Perez Art Museum, and the Caseya Center
Around 15 minutes from Downtown Miami, Miami Beach, and the Miami International Airport
And within walking distance of the Margaret Pace Park
In addition to its desirable location, breathtaking views, and easy waterfront access, the Aria Reserve Miami condominium is also built to support the most upscale luxurious lifestyle. Even though the development does not feature a hotel component on its premises, it is built to provide an experience comparable to living in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels.
From spacious residences, designer interiors, and premium finishes to world-class amenities and hospitality services, Aria Reserve Towers brings multiple aspects of luxury waterfront living together in one residential complex.
With architecture by the world-renowned studio Arquitectonica, the exterior design of the Aria Reserve Towers reflects the scale and ambition of the development, both figuratively and literally.
Envisioned as contemporary glass towers with gently curved corners and continuous balconies, the two structures make a commanding architectural statement. Their most distinctive feature is the wave-like pattern created across the balconies, which gives the development an instantly recognizable appearance.
From a structural standpoint, both of the towers stand 62 stories tall and comprise a total of 782 luxury condos, 383 of which are housed in the South Tower and another 399 luxurious units in the North Tower.
The floor configuration and floor plans of the condos span from one-bedroom, to five-bedroom residences, as well as even more spacious penthouses, and tri-level penthouse mansions, positioned at the very top of the towers.
Each of the units comes with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows that reach heights of 10 ft, 11 ft, and 12 ft, and offer a combination of panoramic and unobstructed views of the waterfront, the ocean, and the city skyline.
Designed by MORADA Haute Furniture Boutique, the residences’ interiors are just as impressive and boast custom Italian cabinetry and stonework, and premium integrated appliances.
Furthermore, all units in the towers come with private elevator access, en-suite bedrooms, and a flexible room that can serve as an office, den, studio, or media room.
Beyond the residences’ lavish interiors, another equally impressive aspect of Aria Reserve Towers is its extensive selection of amenities and hospitality services.
Across the development, the towers offer over two acres of indoor and outdoor facilities and experiences designed for all residents, regardless of their age, interests, or lifestyle.
Here’s a quick snapshot of the offerings:
547 linear feet of waterfront along Biscayne Bay
Water-sports and marina services, including kayaking and paddleboarding
A semi-Olympic lap pool and a separate leisure pool
Whirlpool spas, poolside daybeds, private cabanas, and solarium decks
Landscaped waterfront amenity areas designed by ArquitectonicaGEO
A telescope observatory area
A state-of-the-art fitness center with an exterior exercise area
A yoga lounge with an outdoor meditation garden
Outdoor tennis, basketball, and paddleball courts
A wellness spa with private massage rooms, saunas, and steam rooms
A bayview cafe
A waterfront restaurant
Landscaped barbecue and outdoor dining areas
Fire-pit lounges
A residents-only Sky Lobby with indoor and outdoor lounges
A private wine cellar room
A children’s pool and splash pad
An outdoor playground and indoor children’s playroom
A private movie theater
A game room
A dog park
A business center with conference rooms, meeting spaces, flexible offices, and coworking areas
A 24-hour attended front desk
Personal concierge services
Around-the-clock valet parking
Even though the title of the tallest waterfront residential twin towers in the US is a distinction in itself, Aria Reserve Towers offer much more than sheer height. With a rare combination of an ideal location, meticulously designed luxury residences, and resort-style hospitality offerings, the development provides an elevated waterfront living experience from every angle.
And with the Aria Reserve Miami North Tower completely finished now, the luxury new condominium duo is now offering full residential and hospitality experience across both buildings.
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