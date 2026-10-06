Tallest Edgewater Luxury - Aria Reserve Miami Is Fully Completed

With architecture by the world-renowned studio Arquitectonica, the exterior design of the Aria Reserve Towers reflects the scale and ambition of the development, both figuratively and literally.

Envisioned as contemporary glass towers with gently curved corners and continuous balconies, the two structures make a commanding architectural statement. Their most distinctive feature is the wave-like pattern created across the balconies, which gives the development an instantly recognizable appearance.

From a structural standpoint, both of the towers stand 62 stories tall and comprise a total of 782 luxury condos, 383 of which are housed in the South Tower and another 399 luxurious units in the North Tower.

The floor configuration and floor plans of the condos span from one-bedroom, to five-bedroom residences, as well as even more spacious penthouses, and tri-level penthouse mansions, positioned at the very top of the towers.

Each of the units comes with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows that reach heights of 10 ft, 11 ft, and 12 ft, and offer a combination of panoramic and unobstructed views of the waterfront, the ocean, and the city skyline.

Designed by MORADA Haute Furniture Boutique, the residences’ interiors are just as impressive and boast custom Italian cabinetry and stonework, and premium integrated appliances.

Furthermore, all units in the towers come with private elevator access, en-suite bedrooms, and a flexible room that can serve as an office, den, studio, or media room.