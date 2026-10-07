SE16 Rising: Why London's Discerning Renters Are Looking South of the River

Few parts of London wear their history as visibly as SE16. Its docks once handled timber and grain from across the world, and the Mayflower set sail from Rotherhithe in 1620 before its famous voyage to the New World. The Grade II-listed warehouses, cobbled lanes and riverside pubs that survive today give the area a character that newer developments elsewhere struggle to replicate.

What's changed is everything around that heritage. Former docks have been reimagined as tranquil waterfronts, and contemporary residential buildings now stand alongside restored Victorian architecture. Canada Water in particular is the focus of one of London's most ambitious regeneration schemes, bringing new homes, workspaces, shops and public squares to the heart of the peninsula.

The result is an area that feels both established and new: a place with genuine roots, but with the amenities and finish that today's renters expect.