What to Know Before Buying a Unit at Wyndham Grand Batumi Gonio

A buyer looking at Wyndham Grand Batumi Gonio might be shown a sea-facing suite in Aqua, a family duplex, and a Riviera townhouse during the same call. The photographs fit together as a resort. The contracts will not. The price sheet tells you whether it is Aqua or Riviera; it says far less about the particular room. Two apartments in the same building may face different directions, and their handover dates may differ.
Get the agent to email a site plan with your unit circled. Then compare it with the floor plan. A balcony sold as a “sea view” might face an open stretch today and another planned block later.
The resort’s five named parts are Aqua, Family Club, Riviera, Villas, and Sky Castle. They are not five versions of the same apartment. Aimbridge Hospitality EMEA’s account of the original complex describes one- and two-bedroom suites and duplex rooms in Aqua, studios and duplexes in Family Club, and three-bedroom townhouses among Riviera’s accommodation. The project’s Villas page describes private rooftop terraces. That range explains why a price per square meter alone gives a thin comparison.
A couple intending to visit for two weeks a year might be comfortable in a managed suite. A family expecting to spend a month there may want the bedrooms and separate entrance of a townhouse. But if that townhouse enters the hotel rental program, the family cannot assume it can leave personal belongings there between trips.
Will the owner have to keep particular furniture in place?
Who replaces it after heavy hotel use?
Can personal stays be booked during the busiest summer weeks?
The agreement should answer them.
Gonio itself is around 12 kilometers from Batumi. A map can make the coast look closer than the walk from a hillside building. On a visit, try the route from your block to the beach and look at the road after leaving the main entrance. Buyers who cannot travel can commission a local inspection with photographs of those precise spots.
Three different names appear in the project story. European Village owns and develops the complex, according to Aimbridge’s announcement. Wyndham provides the brand under a licensing arrangement published on the project site. The July 2024 Aimbridge announcement names Aqua, Family Club, and Riviera under its management agreement. Villas and Sky Castle are absent from that list, so buyers there need a more recent document to establish the operator’s role.
A branded building can have a developer, a hotel operator, and a company responsible for an income payment. When the draft contracts arrive, underline each company’s name. Which one sells the property? Which one promises to furnish it? Who will manage bookings and pay the owner? A lawyer familiar with Georgian property transactions can check whether those obligations are consistent across the documents.
Request the documents before paying to reserve a unit. Suppose the sale agreement allows four weeks of personal use, while the hotel agreement bars owners from booking particular August dates. You would need to read both to understand what those four weeks are worth.
Buyers can also verify registered property rights, obligations, restrictions, and related records through Georgia’s National Agency of Public Registry (NAPR).
The same applies to facilities: the pool in a rendering may belong to a later building phase, and access fees may sit in resort rules rather than the sale contract.
In 2024, Aimbridge expected the complex to open in spring 2025. The developer’s report for Riviera describes work still underway in December of that year. For Block A, it mentions balcony waterproofing and electrical work in the townhouses; elsewhere it records facade work and construction of a pool. It does not give an updated opening date.
This is why “when will it be finished?” is too imprecise. One date might refer to the structure, another to fitting out the unit, and another to welcoming guests. Request the current schedule for the specific block. Ask when an owner can inspect the finished property, when title is transferred, and when the hotel expects to take bookings. An installment due when the structure is complete can fall months before the room is ready for inspection. Make sure the payment trigger is a defined event you can verify, and read the clause dealing with a delay.
Nor should an older projected opening date be treated as current because it still appears in a press release. Put the latest schedule beside the payment schedule. If you are buying from abroad, have a local representative inspect the right building before a substantial installment falls due.
Aqua’s page advertises fixed annual income of 10 percent; Riviera’s shows 11 percent. The project also describes an operating-income route in which receipts are pooled by room category after expenses. Those are different arrangements. A buyer needs the written offer for the actual unit, not a percentage copied from another property page.
On this blank, write down the following: Company name that owes the return, quantity used for the calculation, date it begins, and when each payment should be made. Do you start on buying it, handover, or when the hotel opens? When the return is guaranteed, in the case of the agreement, the individual introducing the funds and his financial resources remain significant. If you want to know what the late-payment clause would allow a Georgian property lawyer to tell you.
If you’ve pooled hotel income, request a sample of an owner statement as proof. What expenses are deducted from your room revenue, and what revenue is added to your room expense? There's a category for furniture replacement. Wait and see how this statement affects a month when you use the unit personally. A projected occupancy rate is an estimate of what is likely to happen in the future at a hotel, rather than a history of actual hotel revenue for a hotel facility that has not yet been in service.
There is a need to purchase the buyback language, as such language needs to be read. Specify the name of the repurchaser, the pricing formula, the holding period, if applicable, and any payment due date. There are no buyback terms in a forecast of increased property values. Doing so can save you a lot of money if buying back is your primary objective. Before you decide, have the proposed clause reviewed before you count its price as a way out.
By the time you decide, the sales photographs should have names and dates attached: the exact unit on the plan, the building’s current schedule, the party operating it, and the agreements you will sign. Walk the site if you can. Have a Georgian property lawyer read those agreements. The attractive part of Gonio is easy to see; the ownership arrangement takes longer to understand.
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