Top 5 Georgian Foods You Must Try in Tbilisi (And Where to Find the Best Versions)
Food is one of the best ways to understand a place, and travel doesn’t feel complete without tasting the local dishes. That’s why, before any trip, we usually look up not only the must-see landmarks, but also the country’s authentic cuisine.
If you’re planning a trip to Georgia and searching for information about its gastronomy, you’ll quickly notice that Georgian food is everywhere online. Must-try Georgian dishes, from cheese-filled Khachapuri to steaming khinkali, have become globally recognizable. Still, knowing what to eat is one thing, while finding restaurants that serve authentic Georgian cuisine, rather than simplified, tourist-oriented versions, is another challenge.
This is where the choice of restaurant really matters. That’s why, in this blog, we decided to help you identify not only the best Georgian foods, but also the places where you can try their authentic versions. One of those places is Restaurant Tsiskvili in County of Georgia, which is not a single restaurant, but a whole gastronomic complex.
Tsiskvili is often mentioned among the best restaurants in Tbilisi for locals, as it brings food, atmosphere, and tradition together in a very thoughtful way. It offers several different venues, each showing a different side of Georgian cuisine.
So let’s take a closer look at some must-try Georgian dishes and why Tsiskvili is the right place to taste them.
Khachapuri: Georgia’s Most Loved Comfort Food
Khachapuri is part of Georgia’s intangible cultural heritage and one of the most loved foods for both locals and visitors. It’s cooked in almost every household and is found on everyday tables just as often as on festive ones.
The ingredients are simple: flour, cheese, eggs, butter, or oil. But the real art lies in balance – choosing the right cheese, controlling saltiness, and baking the dough until it’s soft but not heavy.
For many first-time visitors, the introduction to khachapuri starts with Adjaruli khachapuri – the iconic boat-shaped version filled with melted cheese and finished with a raw egg yolk and butter. Locals, however, often prefer Imeruli khachapuri, which is round and golden, with tender dough and gently salty, stretchy cheese.
Once you understand classic khachapuri, you’re ready for its bold reinterpretation – khachapuri on a spit. It’s slowly roasted on a spit over the fire, which is why the dough becomes crisp on the outside while the sulguni cheese inside becomes soft and creamy. This version of Kachapuri was first created by Tsiskvili over 23 years ago, and what began as a creative experiment soon became one of the Tsiskvili Group’s signature dishes.
Both versions are best enjoyed at Ethno Tsiskvili. With its traditional interiors, historical artifacts, and even an indoor waterfall, khachapuri here feels like heritage and not just food.
Khinkali: More Than Just Dumplings
Khinkali originated in the mountainous regions of Georgia, where food needed to be filling, warming, and practical. Over time, they became one of the country’s most iconic dishes.
Khinkali are filled with minced meat – traditionally lamb, beef, or pork – seasoned with herbs and spices. What makes them special is the hot broth sealed inside the dough.
There’s a right way to eat khinkali: use your hands, bite carefully, sip the juice first, and leave the thick doughy top behind.
If you’re wondering where to eat khinkali in Tbilisi, Tsiskvili is one of the best choices – especially the venue called Beer Square, because khinkali are best enjoyed with beer. At Tsiskvili, alongside traditional fillings, you’ll also find vegetarian and vegan options made with mushrooms, potatoes, cheese, or cottage cheese.
Mtsvadi (Georgian BBQ): Paired with Amber Wine
Mtsvadi holds an honorary place in Georgian cuisine. At first glance, it looks simple: cubes of meat, lightly salted, skewered and grilled over embers. But good mtsvadi requires experience – the quality of the meat, control of the fire, and timing all matter.
When done right, pork mtsvadi is juicy and smoky. It’s traditionally served with raw sliced onions and garnished with pomegranate seeds, which add freshness and balance to the rich flavor of the meat. Fresh bread is essential here as well – especially Georgian bread called shotis puri. It is baked right at Tsiskvili and served hot.
What truly completes this dish is wine. Mtsvadi pairs especially well with amber (qvevri) wine, whose gentle tannins and structure match the smoky taste of the meat perfectly.
At Tsiskvili, mtsvadi is prepared in its most traditional way and often enjoyed exactly this way — shared at the table, paired with shotis puri and wine.
Shkmeruli & Modern Georgian Seafood
Shkmeruli is one of the most distinctive and aromatic Georgian dishes. It is made with crispy chicken in a rich garlic sauce.
Alongside shkmeruli, modern Georgian kitchens are also focusing on seafood, such as river trout. These dishes are known for clean flavors, well-balanced presentation, and subtle seasoning.
For this type of food, the best place is Tsiskvili Terrace. It is the group’s most modern and stylish venue, offering views over the Mtkvari River. The Terrace focuses on both traditional Georgian dishes and lighter, more modern plates, and an open, relaxed atmosphere – which also makes it a great choice for romantic dinners.
Traditional Georgian Supra (Feast): More Than a Meal
Finally, there is the Supra – something that deserves its own definition.
A Supra isn’t just a meal – it’s a ritual and a shared experience. The table is filled with pkhali made from vegetables and walnuts, eggplant rolls with garlic, cornbread, cheeses, herbs, and other special dishes. Supra is guided by a Tamada (toastmaster), whose role is not only to lead the toasts, but also to give meaning to the gathering and unite the guests.
The most immersive way to experience a supra is during live performances at Tsiskvili restaurants. While tasting traditional dishes, guests can watch folk dancers and listen to polyphonic singing that brings centuries-old traditions to life. One of the best places for this experience is Tsiskvili Theatre and Sanadimo, which offers special feasts alongside cultural shows.
So, if your goal is to experience the best Georgian food in Tbilisi, look for places where food is paired with history and culture – which is exactly the idea behind Tsiskvili Group’s restaurants.
