The Hidden Costs of Homeownership in Texas: What Buyers Often Overlook

A seller’s property tax bill may not tell you what you’ll owe after buying. Exemptions, appraisal limits and changes in taxable value can make that figure a poor guide to your future expenses.

Additional homestead tax relief was approved in Texas in November 2025. However, buyers still need to account for their own eligibility and the taxes charged by different local taxing units.

Ask for a tax estimate based on your circumstances rather than simply copying the seller’s bill. Confirm which exemptions require an application, and leave room in your budget for changes.

If taxes are paid through escrow, a higher bill can also change your mortgage payment. A fixed-rate loan doesn’t make every part of that payment fixed.