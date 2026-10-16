Essential Portfolio Allocation Tactics to Grow Your Property Deposit Safely While Keeping Capital Ready for the Right Deal

You have a number in your head. Maybe it is $60,000, maybe double that, and either way it sits in an account doing something. The question most savers skip is whether that something matches when the money gets spent. A property deposit is not a retirement fund with thirty years of runway. It is money with a date attached, and the date is usually closer than it feels.

That deadline is the design constraint. In Canada the minimum down payment starts at 5% on a purchase price of $500,000 or less, then rises to 10% on the portion above that, according to CMHC's general qualifying requirements. On an $800,000 home that is $55,000 before closing costs, which add another 1.5% to 4%. An allocation that is down 18% the week you sign is not an allocation, it is a wager.

Safety and growth are not opposites over three to five years, though. You stack the pieces in sensible proportions, keep whatever you spend first in something that cannot move, and let the rest work.