Best Home Insurance in Ontario: How to Find the Right Coverage for Your Home

Finding affordable home insurance does not necessarily mean sacrificing important protection. Several practical steps may help reduce your premium.

Bundle home and auto insurance. Some insurers offer discounts when you purchase multiple policies together. Ask about the available savings and compare the combined cost against separate policies.

Review your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible may reduce your premium, but make sure you can comfortably afford that amount if you need to make a claim.

Ask about eligible discounts. Security systems, fire alarms, water-detection devices and other risk-reduction measures may qualify for discounts with certain insurers.

Keep your property information updated. Inform your insurer about renovations, major upgrades and changes to your home's use. Accurate information helps ensure your policy reflects your current circumstances.

Compare quotes at renewal. Reviewing your coverage periodically can help you determine whether your existing policy remains competitive and appropriate for your needs.