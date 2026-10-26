The Rise of the Amenity Park: How Premium Developments Are Designing Shared Outdoor Space

Several shifts have pushed outdoor space up the priority list. Many people now work from home at least part of the week, and a pleasant place to step outside matters more than it once did. Apartments and townhouses have grown more popular in desirable locations, which often means smaller private gardens. A good shared park fills that gap, offering space that residents could never fit on their own lot.

There is a social dimension too. Neighbours who meet at a barbecue area or a shaded seating spot feel more connected to their community, which affects how long they stay and how well they look after the place.

Making the most of that takes more than lawn and a few benches. It starts with deciding what the park is for.