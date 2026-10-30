5 Mistakes Homeowners Make After a Property Claim Denial in California

Most people read "your claim has been denied" and stop. However, the rest of the letter matters more. The state's Fair Claims Settlement Practices Regulations require a written denial. The letter must list every basis for the denial, along with the facts and law behind each one. If the insurer relies on an exclusion or a policy condition, it must name that provision and explain how it applies.

So read the letter slowly and underline each reason. Then ask whether each one matches what happened to your home. A vague letter, or one that cites no policy language, is worth questioning in writing.

The letter must also tell you that you may ask the California Department of Insurance to review the decision. It should include the department's address and phone number.