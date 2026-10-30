5 Mistakes Homeowners Make After a Property Claim Denial in California

A denial letter can feel like the end of the road. Usually, it is not. California insurers must follow written rules when they handle a claim. You also have the right to see how they reached their decision. Still, many homeowners lose ground in the weeks after a denial. Here are five common mistakes and what to do instead.
Most people read "your claim has been denied" and stop. However, the rest of the letter matters more. The state's Fair Claims Settlement Practices Regulations require a written denial. The letter must list every basis for the denial, along with the facts and law behind each one. If the insurer relies on an exclusion or a policy condition, it must name that provision and explain how it applies.
So read the letter slowly and underline each reason. Then ask whether each one matches what happened to your home. A vague letter, or one that cites no policy language, is worth questioning in writing.
The letter must also tell you that you may ask the California Department of Insurance to review the decision. It should include the department's address and phone number.
Many homeowners argue from memory or from the declarations page. That page shows limits, not rules. Exclusions, endorsements and definitions often sit dozens of pages deeper.
California law lets policyholders with fire coverage ask for a complete copy of the policy. After a covered loss, Insurance Code section 2084 requires the insurer to send it free within 30 calendar days of your request. Even without a loss, you may request one free copy each year. The copy should include the endorsements and the declarations page. Make the request in writing and keep a copy.
Phone calls feel faster, but they leave no record. Months later, it can be hard to show what an adjuster asked for or said.
Instead, keep a simple claim diary. Note every call, the date, the person's name and what was discussed. Then follow up important calls with a short email.
Also track the insurer's deadlines. Under the regulations, an insurer generally must acknowledge a claim within 15 calendar days. It must then accept or deny it within 40 calendar days after it receives proof of claim. If it needs more time, it must explain why in writing. After that, it must update you every 30 days.
An insurer's estimate or cause-of-loss report is one opinion. It is not a court ruling. The regulations require a thorough, fair and objective investigation. They also bar insurers from repeatedly asking for information the claim does not reasonably need.
If the findings look wrong, build your own record. For example, get a written estimate from a licensed contractor. Ask a roofer, plumber or engineer to explain the cause of the damage in writing. Keep dated photos and video taken before any repairs. Then send everything to the insurer with a short letter asking it to reconsider.
This mistake can be the hardest to undo. Property policies usually set a time limit for filing a lawsuit against the insurer. Under Insurance Code section 2071, the standard fire policy allows 12 months from the start of the loss. For losses tied to a declared state of emergency, the period is 24 months.
The California Supreme Court held in Prudential-LMI v. Superior Court (1990) that this period pauses. It stops running when you report the loss and starts again when the insurer denies the claim in writing. So once the denial letter arrives, the remaining time starts running again.
A complaint to the Department of Insurance can still help. You can file one online or call the consumer hotline at 1-800-927-4357. But a complaint is not a lawsuit, so keep your deadline in view.
Not every denial is wrong. Some losses fall outside the policy, and honest disputes over repair costs happen. But an insurer that ignores evidence, skips a real investigation or never explains its reasons may be acting unreasonably. California law treats that conduct differently from an ordinary dispute. If that sounds familiar, read up on what counts as a bad faith insurance claim in California before your deadline gets close.
Ivetta Avanesov is the founding attorney of Viciti Law in Sherman Oaks, California. This article is general information, not legal advice.
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