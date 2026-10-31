Top 5 Realtors for Military PCS Home Sales in Pierce County, WA!

A PCS move runs on a clock your realtor does not control. Orders arrive, a report date is set, and the house has to be priced, prepped, listed, and closed around it. An agent who's done this before knows which repairs can wait and which will kill a deal at inspection.

Local pricing matters just as much. Agents who work near the base can read how VA loan buyers behave in Lakewood, Spanaway, or DuPont, and they know that peak PCS season runs from late spring through summer. Pricing off an old neighbor sale or what you paid years ago is one of the fastest ways to lose weeks.

There is also the money side. Many families kept the house as a rental, then found the clock ran out. The IRS lets service members extend the five-year ownership-and-use test for the home-sale tax exclusion up to 10 years when orders take them away. A realtor who works with military clients will raise that early, and you should confirm the details with a tax professional.