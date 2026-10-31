Selling a home on military PCS orders in Pierce County comes down to timing, and the right realtor protects it. The best agents understand VA loan requirements, how JBLM assignments affect buyer demand, and what a Tacoma-area home is worth in today’s market. In this post, we cover why PCS experience matters and the top 5 realtors for military PCS home sales in Pierce County, WA. Read on to learn more.
A PCS move runs on a clock your realtor does not control. Orders arrive, a report date is set, and the house has to be priced, prepped, listed, and closed around it. An agent who's done this before knows which repairs can wait and which will kill a deal at inspection.
Local pricing matters just as much. Agents who work near the base can read how VA loan buyers behave in Lakewood, Spanaway, or DuPont, and they know that peak PCS season runs from late spring through summer. Pricing off an old neighbor sale or what you paid years ago is one of the fastest ways to lose weeks.
There is also the money side. Many families kept the house as a rental, then found the clock ran out. The IRS lets service members extend the five-year ownership-and-use test for the home-sale tax exclusion up to 10 years when orders take them away. A realtor who works with military clients will raise that early, and you should confirm the details with a tax professional.
Here is a quick, honest look at five teams that regularly work with service members, veterans, and their families.
253 Realty -
Based in Tacoma, 253 Realty is a locally owned brokerage led by Shawn Viguerie. The team handles pricing strategy, staging, photography, and marketing, and it also works estate and probate home sales, which helps when a sale gets complicated. Its edge is local timing. In a fast Tacoma market, the goal is to find a qualified buyer quickly so you are not paying a mortgage from another duty station.
Legacy Homes PNW -
Legacy Homes PNW is led by retired U.S. Army First Sergeant Bernell Zorn. The team serves Pierce, Thurston, and South King counties and works with veterans, active-duty members, and local homeowners. They also treat a home as a long-term asset. That can mean planning a move-up path over three to five years or thinking about rental potential before you buy.
PCS Home Group -
Founded by Ashleigh Camberg, PCS Home Group covers JBLM, Olympia, Lacey, Lakewood, and DuPont. The team works with military families, VA buyers, sellers, and investors. Remote deals are a strength. If you are selling from another state, steady communication and local neighborhood knowledge do a lot of the work for you.
VA Real Estate Team -
This team has built its business on military moves since 2011 and describes itself as the nation's first dedicated Military REALTOR. It reports 15 years of experience, over $175 million sold, and 300+ five-star reviews. Nearly all of its work involves PCS moves and VA loans. The site also offers calculators, guides, and maps if you prefer to run your own numbers first.
Navy City Realty -
Navy City Realty focuses on Kitsap County, across the water from Pierce County. It serves Naval Base Kitsap at Bangor and Bremerton, plus Silverdale, Port Orchard, Gig Harbor, Kingston, Belfair, and Poulsbo. It makes the list for families whose orders touch both sides of the Narrows. Gig Harbor, for one, sits in Pierce County and borders its service area.
Ask each agent how many military sales they closed in the past year. Ask how they handle VA appraisal issues and buyers who need a quick close.
Then ask about the first two weeks. A good answer includes a value report, a prep list, a pricing plan, and a clear listing date.
Check these points before you sign:
Experience with PCS timelines and short windows
Familiarity with VA loan requirements and appraisals
A plan for selling while you are already at the next base
Honest pricing advice, even when it is not what you hoped to hear
Clear terms on commission and on ending the agreement
Bottom Line
Pick a realtor who has handled orders, VA buyers, and tight report dates before. All five teams above work with military clients, and each fits a slightly different situation. Start early, price on real comparable sales, and ask direct questions.
If you are leaving JBLM and want a local read on your timeline, 253 Realty in Tacoma is a good place to start. Contact us now for more information.
How fast can I sell a home in Pierce County on PCS orders?
Many well-prepared homes near JBLM sell within a few weeks of listing. Pricing, condition, and timing decide the range.
When is the best time to sell during a PCS move?
Late spring through summer is the busiest PCS season and tends to bring more buyers. Homes listed outside that window can still sell if priced well.
Can a buyer use a VA loan to purchase my home?
Yes. VA buyers can often purchase with no down payment, but the home must meet VA appraisal and minimum property requirements.
Should I sell or rent my house when I PCS?
It depends on your equity, rental income against costs, and your plans to return. Running the numbers before listing helps avoid a rushed decision.
Do military members get a tax break when selling a home?
The federal home-sale exclusion includes a timing test that service members can extend by up to 10 years when orders take them away. A tax professional can confirm how it applies to you.
Do I need a realtor who knows JBLM specifically?
It helps a lot. Agents who work near the base understand local buyers, PCS season, and how orders affect timelines.
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