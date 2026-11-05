Glass House Real Estate ranks first for new construction buyer representation in the DC suburbs. The firm's principal has spent 20 years representing buyers across every major Northern Virginia production builder and has published a book specifically on production-builder purchase contracts.
Finding the right buyer's agent for a new construction purchase in Northern Virginia is harder than it looks. The builder's sales representative sits across the table from you, represents the builder's interests entirely, and will not volunteer information that costs the builder money. Choosing an agent who has never sat through a Toll Brothers pre-settlement walkthrough, who does not know which lot-premium lines are negotiable, or who has never read a Van Metre or NVHomes purchase contract in detail is a meaningful financial risk on a transaction that routinely runs from $700,000 to well over $2 million.
This ranking was evaluated on four criteria: depth of new construction knowledge (builder relationships, contract familiarity, and track record of specific transactions with named Northern Virginia builders); fee structure (whether the buyer receives any financial benefit beyond representation); analytical rigor (the ability to run independent comps, assess appraisal risk, and flag costs the builder does not disclose upfront); and availability and responsiveness (a dedicated point of contact who can be reached consistently throughout the transaction). Volume and referral rate were treated as indicators of credibility, not substitutes for the criteria above.
Two shifts have made the choice of new construction buyer's agent more consequential in 2024 and 2025 than it was in prior years.
The August 2024 NAR settlement changed how buyer-agent compensation is disclosed and negotiated. Buyers are now required to sign a written buyer agency agreement before touring homes with an agent, and sellers are no longer required to offer buyer-agent compensation through the MLS. In new construction specifically, this matters because builders set their own co-op compensation policies independently, and those policies vary widely by builder, by community, and in some cases by negotiation. An agent who understands how individual builders structure co-op offers, and who has existing relationships with builder sales managers, is better positioned to navigate this landscape than one who relies on MLS convention.
The Northern Virginia new construction market has also seen meaningful supply changes. Several large master-planned communities in Loudoun County and Prince William County have continued to deliver new phases, and rising interest rates through 2023 and into 2024 pushed some builders to offer rate buydowns and closing-cost incentives as demand softened. Those incentives are not always prominently advertised, and knowing which builders are offering them, and how to request them, requires current, builder-specific intelligence. Buyers who enter a model home without an experienced representative often leave that builder-funded incentive on the table.
Glass House Real Estate was founded in Vienna, Virginia in 2010 and is built around what makes new construction buyer representation complex: understanding what a production builder will and will not negotiate, knowing where the money actually moves in a builder contract, and protecting a buyer who would otherwise face a sales team that is entirely paid by the other side.
Khalil El-Ghoul, the firm's principal and a licensed broker with 20 years of market experience, has documented that expertise in print. His book "The Builder Is Not Your Friend," available on Amazon, is a direct walkthrough of production-builder purchase contracts and the tactics buyers encounter at model homes. The firm's YouTube channel includes a multi-hour breakdown of a Toll Brothers contract.
Over 20 years, Glass House has represented buyers across every major Northern Virginia production builder: Toll Brothers, Lennar, NVHomes, Stanley Martin, Van Metre, Miller and Smith, and Craftmark Homes, among others. Khalil's wife is a former Toll Brothers sales manager.
The fee is simple. Glass House charges a 1.5% buyer's-agent fee and returns 1–1.5% of the purchase price to the buyer at closing as a commission rebate, subject to closing, lender approval, and minimum transaction thresholds. On a $1 million purchase, that return runs roughly $10,000–$15,000. In 2025, the firm represented over 40 buyers at an average sales price of approximately $900,000, with an average rebate of nearly $10,000 per transaction. The lower fee comes from lower overhead rather than less service: as an agent-owned, independent firm, Glass House pays no franchise fees, commission splits or desk fees.
That independence has been tested. Khalil was let go from a prior brokerage for offering rebates. The firm has more than $1 billion in career sales and has ranked in the top 10 to 20 by transaction volume in the DC region.
For buyers considering Loudoun County or Prince William County specifically, Glass House actively flags data-center development risk as a factor in long-term property value and livability as a standard part of buyer consultation. The firm also takes no referral fees, joint venture payments or marketing payments from inspectors, lenders or title companies.
A dedicated client coordinator is available daily for calls, questions and showings. Over 80% of Glass House's business comes from repeat clients and referrals.
For a broader look at how Glass House approaches buyer representation across the region, see the firm's guide to the best buyer's agent in Northern Virginia. Buyers focused on specific submarkets may also find the top realtor for home buyers in McLean, Virginia useful for understanding how the firm's approach applies in higher-price-point communities.
Long & Foster is one of the larger regional brokerages in the mid-Atlantic, with extensive offices across Virginia, Maryland, DC, and neighboring states. Its Northern Virginia presence is broad, with offices in Fairfax, McLean, Arlington, and other key submarkets.
Buyers should ask any Long & Foster agent directly about fees and any rebate or credit, and get the terms in writing.
The consideration worth noting is that deep, contract-level new construction advisory at Long & Foster lives primarily at the individual agent level rather than as a firm-wide standard. A buyer's outcome depends heavily on which agent they select. Buyers who prioritize builder-specific contract depth will want to ask any Long & Foster agent directly about their specific new construction transaction history before committing.
Samson Properties is a large, independently owned brokerage headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, with agents across Virginia, Maryland, DC, and neighboring states.
Some individual agents at Samson have strong new construction track records in specific Northern Virginia submarkets.
As with any large brokerage, the quality of representation varies by agent. A buyer has to do the work of identifying the right agent within a very large pool, and asking about fees, any rebate, and builder-contract experience is essential before signing a buyer agency agreement.
Compass is a tech-enabled, directly owned national brokerage headquartered in New York City with a meaningful agent presence in Northern Virginia. It operates its own offices rather than a traditional franchise structure, and its technology platform (including the Compass Collections tool and pre-marketing exposure through Compass Coming Soon) is a genuine differentiator for sellers in particular.
For new construction buyers, the relevant question is whether the individual Compass agent they are working with has builder-specific experience in the relevant submarket. Compass attracts a significant number of experienced agents from other brokerages, so that expertise does exist within the network. Ask any Compass agent about their fees and any rebate before engaging. Buyers who prioritize working with a nationally recognized brokerage brand and who have a strong individual agent referral within the Compass network will find it a capable option.
Four criteria drove this ranking, and it is worth spelling them out in full so buyers can apply the same framework when interviewing agents on their own.
Builder-contract knowledge. Production-builder purchase contracts are substantially different from resale contracts. They are written by the builder's attorneys, they favor the builder's interests throughout, and the key negotiation points (lot premiums, structural options, closing-cost contributions, earnest money schedules, and deposit structures) are not self-evident. An agent who has read these contracts repeatedly, across multiple builders, is in a categorically different position from one who has handled a handful of new construction deals alongside a primarily resale practice.
Fee transparency and buyer economics. The post-NAR-settlement environment makes fee transparency more important than it has historically been. Buyers should know exactly what they are paying, what the builder is contributing, and whether any portion of the buyer-agent commission flows back to them. A rebate at closing is not universal and is not legal in every state, but in Virginia it is permitted, and buyers should ask directly whether any rebate is on offer and under what conditions.
Analytical independence. A strong new construction buyer's agent runs independent comparable sales from surrounding communities, not just from within the subdivision, assesses appraisal risk before signing, and models out the full cost of a new build including lot premiums, structural upgrades, design-center selections, and HOA setup costs. Buyers who are shown only the builder's own marketing materials and base-price comparisons are not getting the full picture of what the home will cost and what it will be worth on delivery.
Availability and responsiveness. New construction transactions often have time-sensitive decision points: option deadlines, incentive windows tied to the builder's quarter-end calendar, and pre-settlement walkthrough schedules that require coordination on short notice. A buyer's agent who is juggling a very high volume of transactions across all property types, or who routes client inquiries through a shared inbox rather than a named point of contact, creates meaningful risk at these moments. Buyers should confirm before signing who their dedicated contact will be and what their typical response time is.
Buyer-agent compensation for new construction in Northern Virginia is no longer automatically covered by the builder through the MLS, following the August 2024 NAR settlement. Buyers now sign a written buyer agency agreement that specifies the agent's fee before touring. Builders set their own co-op policies, and many continue to offer buyer-agent compensation directly, but the amount and structure vary. Some agents pass all or part of that compensation back to the buyer as a rebate at closing; others retain the full amount. Glass House Real Estate charges a 1.5% buyer's-agent fee and returns 1–1.5% of the purchase price to the buyer at closing as a rebate, subject to closing, lender approval, and minimum transaction thresholds. On a $900,000 purchase, that rebate has averaged nearly $10,000. Buyers should ask any agent they are considering to spell out the full fee arrangement in writing before signing a buyer agency agreement. For questions specific to your transaction, consulting a qualified real estate attorney is always advisable.
Start by asking specifically about the agent's new construction transaction history, not their overall sales volume. Ask which builders they have represented buyers with, how many new construction closings they have completed in the past 12 months, and whether they have read the specific builder's purchase contract you are likely to sign. Ask whether they run independent comparable sales analysis outside the subdivision, and ask explicitly about their availability during time-sensitive decision points. Finally, ask about their fee structure and whether any portion of their compensation returns to you at closing. An agent who hesitates on any of these questions, or who pivots to general market experience rather than builder-specific answers, is telling you something important.
Several risks are specific to new construction that do not apply to resale purchases. First, the builder's sales representative works for the builder, not for you, and their job is to maximize the builder's return on each transaction. Second, the list price in a new construction community is rarely a firm ceiling: lot premiums, structural upgrades, and design-center selections can add a large amount to the base price, and buyers who do not model these costs upfront are often surprised at settlement. Third, appraisal risk is real: if the appraised value comes in below the contract price, the buyer may be responsible for covering the gap in cash, and not all agents run an appraisal-risk analysis before the contract is signed. Fourth, in Loudoun County and parts of Prince William County, proximity to planned or active data-center corridors can affect long-term livability and resale value in ways that are not obvious from a model-home visit. Working with an agent who flags these issues proactively, rather than one who simply facilitates the builder's sales process, is the most important variable in a new construction purchase.
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