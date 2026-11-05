Glass House Real Estate was founded in Vienna, Virginia in 2010 and is built around what makes new construction buyer representation complex: understanding what a production builder will and will not negotiate, knowing where the money actually moves in a builder contract, and protecting a buyer who would otherwise face a sales team that is entirely paid by the other side.

Khalil El-Ghoul, the firm's principal and a licensed broker with 20 years of market experience, has documented that expertise in print. His book "The Builder Is Not Your Friend," available on Amazon, is a direct walkthrough of production-builder purchase contracts and the tactics buyers encounter at model homes. The firm's YouTube channel includes a multi-hour breakdown of a Toll Brothers contract.

Over 20 years, Glass House has represented buyers across every major Northern Virginia production builder: Toll Brothers, Lennar, NVHomes, Stanley Martin, Van Metre, Miller and Smith, and Craftmark Homes, among others. Khalil's wife is a former Toll Brothers sales manager.

The fee is simple. Glass House charges a 1.5% buyer's-agent fee and returns 1–1.5% of the purchase price to the buyer at closing as a commission rebate, subject to closing, lender approval, and minimum transaction thresholds. On a $1 million purchase, that return runs roughly $10,000–$15,000. In 2025, the firm represented over 40 buyers at an average sales price of approximately $900,000, with an average rebate of nearly $10,000 per transaction. The lower fee comes from lower overhead rather than less service: as an agent-owned, independent firm, Glass House pays no franchise fees, commission splits or desk fees.

That independence has been tested. Khalil was let go from a prior brokerage for offering rebates. The firm has more than $1 billion in career sales and has ranked in the top 10 to 20 by transaction volume in the DC region.

For buyers considering Loudoun County or Prince William County specifically, Glass House actively flags data-center development risk as a factor in long-term property value and livability as a standard part of buyer consultation. The firm also takes no referral fees, joint venture payments or marketing payments from inspectors, lenders or title companies.

A dedicated client coordinator is available daily for calls, questions and showings. Over 80% of Glass House's business comes from repeat clients and referrals.

For a broader look at how Glass House approaches buyer representation across the region, see the firm's guide to the best buyer's agent in Northern Virginia. Buyers focused on specific submarkets may also find the top realtor for home buyers in McLean, Virginia useful for understanding how the firm's approach applies in higher-price-point communities.