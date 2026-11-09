Designing with Green Corridors: The Key to Sustainable Urban Living

As our cities continue to grow rapidly, finding room for green spaces is becoming more important than ever. With new housing developments, roads, and commercial buildings constantly popping up, it's inevitable that some of the land once home to trees, native vegetation and wildlife will be lost. As sustainable real estate becomes a bigger part of Melbourne's urban development⁠, there's also a growing need to think about how we can accommodate new housing without losing the green spaces that make our cities liveable.

One way urban planners are addressing this is through green corridors, which connect parks, waterways, nature reserves, and other green spaces throughout our cities. Rather than having isolated pockets of greenery surrounded by buildings and roads, these corridors allow plants and wildlife to thrive while giving residents more opportunities to enjoy nature close to home. And with a bit of forward planning, green corridors can become a natural part of how our cities grow, rather than something we try to retroactively squeeze in.

Here are 6 ways to make that happen.