The Urban Cyclist’s Guide to Safe and Enjoyable City Rides

Urban cycling begins with just one rule: be predictable, be seen, and be aware of your surroundings. The hustle and bustle of city roads, potholes, pedestrians, and varying traffic can make cycling difficult in the city.

However, being prepared can make the experience much better for you. Whether it’s planning your routes, keeping your bike in good condition, or cycling safely at intersections and even dealing with the aftermath of an accident, a few tips may be all that is required to cycle comfortably around town.