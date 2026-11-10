A Practical Guide to Buying Your First Condominium in Singapore

Buying a first home is exciting and, honestly, a little overwhelming. There are numbers to run, forms to sign, and plenty of opinions from friends and relatives. The good news is that the process becomes much easier when you break it into clear steps.
This guide is written for first-time buyers who want a calm, practical overview of what to expect. It covers budgeting, financing, viewing, legal steps and the often-forgotten costs that follow. Along the way, we will mention developments such as Lentor Signature and Lucerne Grand as examples of projects buyers might research, without making assumptions about their details.
Before you look at a single show flat, understand what you can comfortably afford. That means more than the price of the unit. Think about your monthly income, existing commitments, savings and the buffer you want to keep for emergencies.
A common mistake is to stretch to the maximum a bank will lend. Lenders look at ratios and rules, but only you know your lifestyle. If you want to travel, support parents or start a family, build those plans into your budget. A home should give you stability, not stress.
Property rules in Singapore can differ based on citizenship, age, income and whether you already own property. Check current regulations with official sources such as government housing and tax agencies, or speak to a qualified adviser. Rules change over time, so rely on current information rather than old articles or hearsay.
Most buyers use a combination of cash, CPF savings where eligible, and a bank loan. Each source has its own rules. Cash is needed for certain upfront payments, while CPF can cover other parts, within limits.
When comparing loans, look beyond the headline interest rate. Consider whether the rate is fixed or floating, any lock-in period, early repayment penalties and flexibility if you want to refinance later. A slightly lower rate may not be better if the terms are restrictive.
It also helps to stress-test your budget. Ask what would happen if interest rates rose, if your income dipped, or if you needed to take a break from work. If the answer is manageable, you are on firmer ground.
Every buyer must compromise. You may want a central location, a large unit, a new building and a low price. Rarely does one home tick every box. Write a short list of must-haves and nice-to-haves.
Must-haves might include a certain number of bedrooms, access to a train station or a school nearby. Nice-to-haves could be a pool, a balcony or a high floor. When you view properties, this list stops you from being distracted by features that look good but do not matter to your daily life.
First-time buyers often wonder whether to choose a new project or an existing one. Each has its own character.
New launches may offer modern layouts, contemporary facilities and a longer remaining tenure, but you typically wait for construction and pay in stages. Resale units can be ready to move in or nearly so, and you can see the actual condition and surroundings, but may need renovation or repairs.
Neither option is automatically better. Your timeline, comfort with waiting and budget should guide the decision. If you are researching new projects such as Lucerne Grand, confirm the official details, timelines and unit options directly with authorised sources.
Visit the area at different times of day. Go on a weekday morning, an evening and a weekend. Notice the traffic, the noise, how long it takes to walk to the nearest station or bus stop, and what shops and eateries are within reach.
Look at what is planned for the neighbourhood, too. Government master plans are publicly available and show intended developments. This can help you understand how the area may change in coming years, though plans can be revised and nothing is guaranteed.
When viewing, go beyond the showroom charm. Check the following:
The orientation and view from windows
Distance to the lift and stairs
Noise from roads, MRT lines or neighbouring buildings
The condition of finishes, if viewing a resale unit
The size and usefulness of each room
Take photos and notes. After three or four viewings, details blur together, and your notes will remind you which unit had the awkward bedroom or the lovely corner balcony.
Once you decide on a property, the purchase follows a defined process. For resale homes, this usually involves an option to purchase, an exercise period, and then completion after a set number of weeks. For new launches, you usually sign a sale and purchase agreement and pay in stages linked to construction progress.
Engage a conveyancing lawyer to guide you through documents and deadlines. Read everything before signing, and ask questions when something is unclear. Good lawyers expect questions, and it is better to ask early than to regret later.
Many first-time buyers focus on the purchase price and are surprised by additional costs. These can include stamp duties, legal fees, valuation fees, renovation, furniture, and moving expenses. After moving in, you will also pay monthly maintenance fees, property tax, utilities and insurance.
Create a simple spreadsheet listing one-off and recurring costs. Update it as you gather quotes. Seeing the full picture helps you avoid running short just when the keys are in your hand.
Even if you plan to stay for many years, life can change. A job move, a growing family or a change of plans might lead you to sell or rent out the home. Consider whether the unit would appeal to future buyers or tenants.
Layout, location and access to transport usually matter. Practical, efficient layouts tend to age well. Remember, though, that nobody can promise price movements, so treat resale value as a factor to consider, not a guarantee.
If you buy a project under construction, the wait can be long. Use the time to prepare. Save for upcoming payments, research interior ideas, and keep track of progress updates from the developer.
Stay in touch with the project’s official channels for news. Ask about timelines for key milestones, and build flexibility into your own plans in case dates shift.
Agents, bankers, lawyers and friends can all offer valuable input. Still, the decision is yours. Compare what you hear with official information and your own priorities. If a recommendation feels rushed or too good to be true, pause.
Property is a long-term commitment. Taking a few extra days to think costs little, compared with the consequences of a rushed decision.
Buying your first condominium is a big step, but a manageable one when you take it in order. Set a realistic budget, understand your financing, define your priorities and research thoroughly. Check each detail against official sources, including the information provided for projects like Lentor Signature. With patience and preparation, your first home can become a place of comfort and confidence.
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