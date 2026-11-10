A Practical Guide to Buying Your First Condominium in Singapore

Buying a first home is exciting and, honestly, a little overwhelming. There are numbers to run, forms to sign, and plenty of opinions from friends and relatives. The good news is that the process becomes much easier when you break it into clear steps.

This guide is written for first-time buyers who want a calm, practical overview of what to expect. It covers budgeting, financing, viewing, legal steps and the often-forgotten costs that follow. Along the way, we will mention developments such as Lentor Signature and Lucerne Grand as examples of projects buyers might research, without making assumptions about their details.