Luxembourg Family Holding: Keeping a Real Estate Fortune in One Hand

A holding is not a shelter for rent. Tax treaties generally leave rental income and property gains to the country where the building stands, and Luxembourg property held by a Luxembourg company is taxed at company level.

The participation exemption covers dividends and gains from qualifying shareholdings, subject to minimum stake and holding-period conditions. It helps when the holding owns property companies, not when it owns buildings directly.

Substance matters. A holding run in practice from another country risks being treated as resident there. Directors with real authority, board meetings and records in Luxembourg are part of the cost, not a formality. So are annual accounts, tax returns and possibly an audit. On a portfolio, that cost is usually justified; on one apartment, rarely.