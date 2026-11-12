Luxembourg Family Holding: Keeping a Real Estate Fortune in One Hand

For a family with property in several countries, ownership stops being a question of whose name goes on the deed. It becomes a question of control, succession and reporting. Luxembourg offers precise tools for that, and a few expensive traps
A Luxembourg family holding earns its place when property is spread across buildings, countries or heirs, and the family needs one point of control. It does not, by itself, lower the tax on rent: rental income is generally taxed where the building stands. Its value lies in governance, succession and financing. The family home is usually better kept outside it.
Luxembourg's Registration Duties, Estates and VAT Authority lists standard acquisition duties of 7%. On a €1 million home, that is €70,000. An eligible individual buyer can reduce it by up to €40,000 through the Bëllegen Akt credit, which no company can claim.
Living in company-owned property also has a cost: Guichet.lu cites rent-free use of company property by a shareholder as an example of a hidden profit distribution. The residence usually stays in personal names; the holding is built around the investment portfolio.
One owner, many heirs. Heirs who inherit a building directly become co-owners, and the Civil Code allows any of them to ask for the co-ownership to end. Heirs who hold shares are bound by the articles and a shareholders' agreement: who decides, who may sell, to whom and at what price.
Gradual transfer, retained control. Shares can be passed on in stages, split between bare ownership and usufruct, or issued in classes that separate votes from economic rights. A building cannot. Gift and inheritance tax depend on where the family lives and where the assets are; the notary sets the route.
One balance sheet. A portfolio in three countries produces leases, loans, valuations and tax returns in each. A holding brings them into one consolidated view for the family, its banks and its advisers.
Financing at portfolio level. Lenders can assess the portfolio rather than a single building. Interest deductions remain capped under the EU interest limitation rule, which Luxembourg applies with a €3 million threshold, so leverage has to be modelled, not assumed.
Discretion, not secrecy. Since a judgment of the Court of Justice of the EU in November 2022, public access to Luxembourg's register of beneficial owners has been restricted. Authorities still know who owns what.
A holding is not a shelter for rent. Tax treaties generally leave rental income and property gains to the country where the building stands, and Luxembourg property held by a Luxembourg company is taxed at company level.
The participation exemption covers dividends and gains from qualifying shareholdings, subject to minimum stake and holding-period conditions. It helps when the holding owns property companies, not when it owns buildings directly.
Substance matters. A holding run in practice from another country risks being treated as resident there. Directors with real authority, board meetings and records in Luxembourg are part of the cost, not a formality. So are annual accounts, tax returns and possibly an audit. On a portfolio, that cost is usually justified; on one apartment, rarely.
The wrong vehicle is costly to unwind: moving property out of a structure is a transfer in its own right, with its own duties and taxes.
Financial Services Luxembourg sets out how property companies, holding chains and fund options compare when structuring a family real estate portfolio in Luxembourg.
Luxembourg regulates family office services under a law of 21 December 2012. Only listed regulated professions, or a firm authorised as a family office professional of the financial sector, may offer them under that name. A family running its own single family office falls outside the law. When appointing advisers, ask under which status each one acts.
A family holding can sell a building or sell the company that owns it. They are different transactions, with different buyers, warranties, debt consequences and tax profiles. Heirs who want to sell and heirs who want to keep should find their answer in the shareholders' agreement, not in a dispute.
Ownership and residence are also separate. Luxembourg's investor-residence guidance excludes direct and indirect real estate investments from qualifying investments. A property holding is not a residence route.
Which assets belong in the holding, and which, starting with the family home, stay out?
Where is each property, and where will its rent and any gain be taxed?
Who decides today, and who will decide in twenty years?
How will an heir who wants to sell be treated against those who want to keep?
Where is the holding genuinely managed, and by whom?
Do the annual running costs make sense against the size of the portfolio?
Ask the notary, lender and tax adviser to work from the same inventory, valuations and family objectives. A structure that matches the family's real decisions will outlast one designed around a single tax rate.
About the author. Mickaël LOC is a comptable autorisé (licensed accountant under Luxembourg's law of 2 September 2011) and Managing Director of Financial Services Luxembourg, a fiduciary firm in Luxembourg.