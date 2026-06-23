Luxembourg's Hidden Roads: Best Explored in a Luxury Car

When people think of European road trip destinations, their minds often wander to the winding coastal roads of the Amalfi Coast or the sun-drenched highways of southern France. But nestled between Belgium, France, and Germany lies one of the continent's most underrated driving destinations: the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. With its dramatic gorges, rolling Ardennes hills, and perfectly preserved medieval villages, Luxembourg rewards those who take the time to explore it — and there is no finer way to do so than behind the wheel of a luxury car.

This small but mighty nation packs an extraordinary variety of landscapes into just 2,586 square kilometres. From the rocky Müllerthal region, often called Little Switzerland, to the sweeping vineyard-lined Moselle Valley, every route here is a scenic masterpiece waiting to be driven in style.