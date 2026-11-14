7 Best Nashville Rental Companies for Property Owners: 2026 Guide

Investing in rental properties in Nashville can be advantageous over the long run; however, it also requires effort and an interest in managing your property. You need to find good tenants, collect rent, make repairs, and respond to tenant grievances. If these tasks conflict with your other obligations, professional property management may make owning a rental property easier.
Comparing Nashville rental companies helps you find a team that understands the local market and can protect your investment. However, there are differences in property specialties, communication quality, service offerings, and management costs. Before you select a company, you need to think about the type of rental you're interested in, your budget, and your preferred level of involvement.
The following are seven of the best property management companies in Nashville for 2026, along with the types of property owners they may suit best and the services they provide.
Best for: Residential owners seeking dedicated leasing and management teams
Omni Realtors and Property Management is a family-owned business based in Greater Nashville and the surrounding areas. The firm has been in business since 2005 and strives to establish strong connections with tenants and landlords.
Omni provides separation between leasing and day-to-day property management. The leasing team will be responsible for marketing and tenant placement, while property managers will be responsible for rent collection, resident communication, and maintenance. Owners also enjoy an online portal that keeps them up to date on their account activity and year-end reports. In addition, the company reports a vacancy rate below 2% and average tenant occupancy of more than two years.
If you are comparing Nashville rental companies, Omni is worth considering for its local experience and specialized teams. Other services also include tenant screening, lease administration, maintenance coordination, and owner reporting.
Best for: Owners with residential, multifamily, or mid-term rentals
WH Property Management is locally rooted in Middle Tennessee. The company manages residential, multifamily, and mid-term rental properties, giving owners options beyond conventional long-term leases.
Its services include property marketing, tenant screening, rent collection, maintenance coordination, and financial reporting. WH also provides online owner and tenant portals. After-hours emergency support and eviction protection for qualifying cases are additional features worth discussing.
Ask how management fees differ by rental type and what restrictions apply to eviction protection. WH may suit owners who want several rental formats managed through one local provider.
Best for: Owners of houses, condos, townhomes, and duplexes
The Browning-Gordon & Company has been working in the Nashville property market from the 1960s until now. The firm is locally based and is involved in renting properties including single family houses, condominiums, townhouses, and duplexes.
Owners can choose leasing-only or full-service management. Leasing support includes rental pricing guidance, advertising, applicant screening, and lease preparation. Full management adds rent collection, monthly owner reports, lease enforcement, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
This choice may appeal to owners who want a company focused on residential properties rather than a broad range of real estate services. Confirm that your property's location falls within its preferred service area.
Best for: Local and out-of-state residential investors
Evernest combines a national property management network with a local Nashville team. Its services cover single-family homes, condos, and small multifamily properties.
The company handles marketing, leasing, resident screening, maintenance, and financial reporting. It also offers renovation and brokerage services. Those additional capabilities may help if you plan to improve a rental or expand your investment portfolio.
Ask how the Nashville team handles maintenance and who will be your regular contact. Evernest may suit owners who value national resources alongside local property support.
Best for: Owners who prioritize fee transparency
Tandem Realty focuses on Nashville property management for owners and investors. The company emphasizes service, transparency, and management arrangements designed around the interests of rental property owners.
Its services include full-service investment management, rental marketing, tenant resources, and maintenance support. Tandem also provides online options for rent payments and maintenance requests. Its investor-focused approach may appeal to owners who want clear communication about property operations.
Ask for an itemized fee schedule before signing. Compare monthly charges, leasing costs, maintenance expenses, and any additional fees to understand the full cost of management.
Best for: Investors with varied property portfolios
PMI Middle TN is a locally owned and independently operated property management business. It provides residential, commercial, and real estate services across the Nashville market.
Its residential services include property marketing, tenant screening, rent collection, maintenance coordination, and financial reporting. Technology also allows owners to monitor investment information while tenants can access billing and maintenance tools.
If you own different property types, PMI's broader service range may be useful. Ask which services are available for your specific property and request the current terms of any advertised guarantees.
Best for: Local and out-of-state residential investors
Arrow Property Management serves Nashville and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities. The company works with residential property owners who need help managing rental homes and maintaining investment performance.
Its services include rental marketing, tenant screening, online applications, rent collection, and owner reporting. Property inspections are also available upon request. Arrow serves several counties, including Davidson, Wilson, Williamson, and Rutherford.
Ask whether your property type and location fit its management services. Clarify how maintenance requests, tenant renewals, and inspection reports are handled before choosing a management agreement.
The right Nashville property manager depends on your property type, investment goals, budget, and preferred level of involvement. Compare each company's service range, local experience, communication practices, maintenance process, and complete fee structure before making a decision.
Start by requesting written proposals from at least three firms. If you want a locally operated team with dedicated leasing and property management professionals, explore Omni Realtors and Property Management's Nashville services. Contact the team to discuss your property and determine whether its approach fits your needs.
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