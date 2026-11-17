1. How far in advance should I book movers for a Manhattan-to-Westchester relocation?

Booking several weeks in advance is generally advisable, particularly during busy moving periods. Households with large inventories, strict elevator reservations, or storage requirements may benefit from planning six to eight weeks ahead. Availability and preparation needs will vary.

2. Do Manhattan apartment buildings require moving companies to provide insurance certificates?

Many apartment and condominium buildings require certificates of insurance before permitting a move. Requirements vary by property, so homeowners should obtain the building's specific instructions and provide them to the moving company well before the scheduled date.

3. Can a moving company store furniture if my Westchester home is not ready?

Some moving and storage companies offer arrangements for belongings that cannot be delivered immediately. Homeowners should confirm storage availability, applicable charges, handling procedures, access arrangements, and delivery scheduling before committing to a service.

4. Should I pack my belongings myself or use professional packing services?

The best approach depends on the size of the household, available time, budget, and the type of belongings being moved. Homeowners may pack ordinary items themselves while arranging professional packing for fragile possessions, artwork, electronics, or large furniture requiring specialized protection.

5. What should I ask a moving company before hiring them?

Ask for a written estimate, an explanation of included services, applicable licensing or registration information, liability and coverage options, cancellation terms, and any additional charges that may apply. Homeowners should also discuss building access, packing requirements, storage needs, and how scheduling changes are handled.