During the past few years, Las Vegas has shifted from a vacation/casino town to a legitimate luxury real estate haven. What used to be an ideal weekend destination for the wealthy looking for a little bit of thrill is now a top-tier luxury residential market.

While the broad, entry-level housing market in Southern Nevada has cooled or stabilized, the $1M+ and $2M+ luxury tiers are actively outperforming the broader market. According to industry data, luxury sales volume jumped over 11% year-over-year.

In today’s piece, we’ll have a look at the main drivers behind this shift and why so many luxury homebuyers have set their hearts on The City of Lights.