A headline rate tells you very little on its own. Two quotes can show the same interest rate and still differ by thousands once origination charges, discount points and lender credits are added in.

That is where a good broker earns its keep. Instead of offering one bank's products, a broker prices your file across several wholesale lenders and shows you the trade-offs.

This shortlist covers five Lake Oswego-based companies and what each one publicly offers, so you can decide who to call first.