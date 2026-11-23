A headline rate tells you very little on its own. Two quotes can show the same interest rate and still differ by thousands once origination charges, discount points and lender credits are added in.
That is where a good broker earns its keep. Instead of offering one bank's products, a broker prices your file across several wholesale lenders and shows you the trade-offs.
This shortlist covers five Lake Oswego-based companies and what each one publicly offers, so you can decide who to call first.
Vantage Mortgage Brokers is a locally owned independent broker that prices each loan across more than 30 competing wholesale lenders.
Newland Mortgage finances homes, condos, vacation homes and one-to-four-unit rentals.
Oswego Mortgage focuses on VA purchase and refinance loans for eligible veterans.
Simplify Mortgage charges no processing, application, underwriting, administrative or origination fees.
Lions Capital Mortgage covers reverse mortgages alongside standard purchase and refinance programs.
We started with mortgage companies that list an office in Lake Oswego. We then reviewed each company's own website for four things: whether it shops multiple lenders, which loan programs it publishes, how clearly it explains fees, and who it is built to serve.
We did not apply for loans or request personalized quotes. Every detail below comes from the companies' published materials, so treat program lists and fee policies as starting points to confirm on a call.
Ask every broker for an official Loan Estimate on the same loan type, term and down payment. Lenders must send this standard three-page form within three business days of receiving your application, which makes side-by-side comparison much easier.
Focus on Section A, which shows origination charges and any discount points. Then check whether a lower rate is being paid for with points, or a higher rate is covering costs through lender credits.
If this is your first purchase, reviewing these common mortgage mistakes first-time homebuyers should avoid before you apply can save you from avoidable delays.
Vantage Mortgage Brokers is a family-owned, independent mortgage broker that has served Oregon, Washington and Idaho borrowers since 2007 from its Lake Oswego office. With 677 five-star reviews, it describes itself as the highest-rated independent mortgage broker in the Pacific Northwest and shops each loan for the most favorable rates and terms.
Compares pricing from more than 30 wholesale lenders, with live rates posted on its website around the clock.
Offers loan comparison worksheets on request, plus learning-center guides on permanent and temporary rate buydowns.
Originators average more than 20 years of experience, and the firm reports over 6,800 closed home loans in the Pacific Northwest.
Best for: Buyers and refinancers who want lenders competing for their loan and clear side-by-side pricing.
Newland Mortgage is an independent, locally owned broker based in Lake Oswego that shops wholesale lenders for competitive rates and programs.
It says it uses modern tools and technology to lower its own costs and pass better pricing to clients.
Finances homes, townhomes, condos, vacation homes and rental properties with one to four units.
Loan programs include conventional conforming, jumbo, FHA, VA, first-time homebuyer and portfolio loans.
Also lists home equity loans, reverse mortgages and adjustable-rate options on its about page.
Best for: Borrowers financing a second home or small rental property who want several program types compared.
Oswego Mortgage is a Lake Oswego company that centers its business on the VA home loan benefit.
It reports more than 20 years of experience educating clients on VA loans and says eligible veterans can buy with 100% financing and, in most cases, zero out of pocket.
Purchase programs include VA, FHA, USDA, conventional and jumbo loans.
Refinance programs include VA, VA IRRRL, FHA, USDA and conventional options.
Publishes VA paperwork checklists and step-by-step guides to the VA purchase process.
Best for: Veterans and eligible service members who want a team built around VA financing.
Simplify Mortgage is led by John Moran, a Lake Oswego broker with 25 years of experience who shops more than 85 wholesale lenders for each loan.
The company is licensed in Oregon, Arizona and Colorado.
Charges no processing, application, underwriting, administrative or origination fees, with discount points, usually optional, as the only Section A charge.
Offers non-QM options such as bank statement and asset-based loans, plus DSCR loans for rental properties.
Reports that clients are fully approved 13 days after their purchase contract on average, based on loans closed since January 1, 2021.
Best for: Self-employed borrowers and buyers who want low lender fees.
Lions Capital Mortgage is a locally owned mortgage company headquartered on A Avenue in Lake Oswego. It serves Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California, Montana and Arizona.
Offers fixed-rate, adjustable-rate and reverse mortgages.
Loan products include conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and jumbo loans for primary, second or vacation, and investment properties.
Refinance options cover lowering payments, shortening terms, switching from an adjustable to a fixed rate and tapping home equity.
Best for: Homeowners weighing a reverse mortgage or buyers financing property in several Western states.
Start with your loan type. Veterans may want a VA-focused team, self-employed borrowers should ask about bank statement programs, and buyers above the conforming limit should confirm jumbo access early.
Next, verify the license. Search the company and your individual loan officer on NMLS Consumer Access, and confirm Oregon licensing through the Division of Financial Regulation.
Finally, compare at least two or three Loan Estimates on identical terms. Ask each broker how they are paid, since that compensation must appear on your Loan Estimate.
The right Lake Oswego broker depends on your loan, not just the rate on a website. Lender access, fee policy and program depth all shape what you pay over the life of the mortgage.
Shortlist two or three companies that fit your situation, request Loan Estimates on the same terms, and compare Section A line by line.
All programs remain subject to lender underwriting and current terms, and this guide is educational rather than individualized financial advice.
A broker compares loan options from several wholesale lenders, while a lender offers only its own loan products.
Brokers are paid either by the lender through compensation built into your rate or by you directly, and either way it is disclosed on your Loan Estimate.
Compare several Loan Estimates for the same loan type, term and down payment so the differences in cost are easy to spot.
Search the company and loan officer on NMLS Consumer Access and through the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation.
Several brokers on this list publish both VA and jumbo programs, but confirm current availability for your scenario directly.
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