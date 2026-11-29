Drive through Troy, Missouri, these days and you can feel the momentum. New homes are going up. Businesses are opening. Families who once only thought about St. Louis County or St. Charles are taking a closer look at Lincoln County, where life moves a little slower and your money tends to go a little further.
There's just one catch. For a lot of people who want to live here, finding a quality rental has been tough. Newer apartments with modern features and fair rents haven't always been easy to come by.
That's starting to change.
Caritas at Troy Apartments is a new apartment community on Boone Street, developed and managed by Cardinal Ritter Senior Services. It's designed for a wide mix of residents, including families, working adults, and older adults who want a comfortable place to call home without the upkeep of a house.
The community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments, including accessible units. Every apartment comes with a full kitchen and appliances, washer and dryer hookups, and individual heating and cooling controls, so you can keep things just the way you like them. There's also a community center, a playground with green space, plenty of parking, on site management, and 24 hour emergency maintenance.
It's also a smoke free and pet free community, which many residents appreciate for cleaner air and quieter hallways.
One of the most important things about Caritas at Troy is its focus on affordability. The community includes income qualified units through the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, along with market rate apartments that have no income restrictions. That mix makes it possible for teachers, health care workers, retail employees, young families, and retirees to live in a brand new building close to everything they need.
Anyone interested should check the community's website for current availability, rent ranges, and how to apply.
Room to breathe. Troy offers a small town feel with open space and a strong sense of community. People still wave to their neighbors here.
Easy access to the bigger metro. With Highway 61 nearby and Interstate 70 within reach, commuting toward Wentzville, St. Charles, and beyond is very doable. You get small town living with big city jobs and shopping within driving distance.
Great for families. Caritas at Troy sits near Boone Elementary, with Troy Middle School and Troy Buchanan High School just a short drive away. That makes school runs a lot simpler.
Everyday convenience. Downtown shopping, restaurants, and health care are just minutes away, so errands don't have to eat up your whole Saturday.
Young families who want space to grow, a playground right outside, and schools close by.
Working adults who want a modern apartment at a fair price without a long drive into the city every night.
Older adults ready to trade lawn care and home repairs for an apartment where maintenance is handled for them.
Anyone new to the area who wants to get to know Lincoln County before deciding whether to buy a home.
A great apartment is about more than square footage. It's about feeling safe, having neighbors you recognize, and knowing that if the heat goes out on a January night, someone will actually answer the phone. Professional on site management and round the clock emergency maintenance give residents that kind of peace of mind.
Shared spaces matter too. A community center gives neighbors a place to gather, and a playground gives kids somewhere to burn off energy without a drive to the park. Those little things help a building turn into a real neighborhood.
Know your budget, including utilities, before you start touring
Ask what's included in rent and what isn't
Gather pay stubs and identification ahead of time to speed up the application
Ask about income guidelines if you're interested in an income qualified unit
Visit at different times of day to get a feel for the neighborhood
Troy is clearly on the rise, and more people are discovering what locals have known for years. It's a friendly, convenient, and comfortable place to live. With new options like Caritas at Troy, it's becoming a lot easier for renters to be part of that growth.
If you've been thinking about making the move, now's a great time to take a look. Schedule a visit, walk the grounds, and picture what everyday life could feel like in a brand new home just minutes from everything Troy has to offer.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.