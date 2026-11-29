Drive through Troy, Missouri, these days and you can feel the momentum. New homes are going up. Businesses are opening. Families who once only thought about St. Louis County or St. Charles are taking a closer look at Lincoln County, where life moves a little slower and your money tends to go a little further.

There's just one catch. For a lot of people who want to live here, finding a quality rental has been tough. Newer apartments with modern features and fair rents haven't always been easy to come by.

That's starting to change.