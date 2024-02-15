Luxury Oceanfront Penthouse in Miami Beach: A $5.5M Dream Home

An Exclusive Sneek Peek at a Setai Penthouse Right on The Water
$5.5M is the price you’ll pay to live in a luxury oceanfront penthouse condo in the heart of Miami Beach, with views for days. And not just any condo, oh no, a premium penthouse condo located in the iconic 5-star Setai Residences high-rise building. A prestigious known building in Miami Beach frequently visited by A-list celebrities, recording artists, and established influencers who expect excellence. 

Celebrity Sighting
I was enjoying lunch at the Setai's beachfront restaurant, Ocean Grill, when I spotted Afrojack, DJ and music producer, also dining at a nearby table. He's a Miami regular and will be back again in March for Ultra Music Festival so you might just see him too.
Afrojack
AfrojackPhoto courtesy of Exitfest

Dining at Ocean Grill

If you have not had the pleasure of dining at Ocean Grill, you must make a reservation to experience the ambiance and refreshing menu options that will have you coming back again.

I suggest indulging in their fresh seafood tower which I paired with a few glasses of Domaine Anderson Chardonnay - perfection with a breathtaking ocean scenery. 

Ocean Grill
Ocean GrillPhoto Courtesy of Ocean Grill

The Setai is truly a building like no other offering residents a luxury living experience with insatiable dining options, beach access with cabanas, late night entertainment, and of course an attentive staff ready to accommodate any of your requests. 

Let’s get into the details of what this $5.5M penthouse condo looks like, shall we?

PHC at The Iconic Setai Residences

Step inside a floor-to-ceiling window luxury penthouse designed to show you all of what Miami has to offer from every angle. 

Penthouse C Living Room
Penthouse C Living RoomPhoto Courtesy of Anna Sherrill

101 20th St Unit: PHC
Miami Beach, FL

$5,500,000

Introducing the Penthouse C residence, with 2-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, and a perfectly naturally lit office area for those high-achievers that are somehow always on the clock. 

This condo was made for you.

Penthouse C Living Room
Penthouse C Living RoomPhoto Courtesy of Anna Sherrill
Penthouse C View
Penthouse C ViewPhoto Courtesy of Anna Sherrill
Mesmerizing Views
It’s truly a spectacular 1,316 SF oasis which boasts mesmerizing views of the beach and city skyline throughout the entire luxury home.

Nothing says luxury lifestyle like having a morning coffee with a fresh Miami ocean beach breeze - what a life!

Penthouse C Balcony
Penthouse C BalconyPhoto Courtesy of Anna Sherrill

It’s giving home-sweet-home with opulence.

Penthouse C Bedroom 1
Penthouse C Bedroom 1Photo Courtesy of Anna Sherrill
Penthouse C Bedroom 2
Penthouse C Bedroom 2Photo Courtesy of Anna Sherrill

Just so you know, this penthouse was remodeled with custom floors and built-in Miele and Subzero appliances which were beautifully positioned as design elements to add value to kitchen.  

Penthouse C Kitchen
Penthouse C KitchenPhoto Courtesy of Anna Sherrill

The Setia also offers top-tier amenities (no surprise there), including 3 infinity pools, a state-of-the-art gym and spa, and a full-time concierge.

Setai Pool and Beach
Setai Pool and BeachPhoto Courtesy of Anna Sherrill

Miami Beach Access

Let’s not forget the unparalleled easy access to the best Miami Beach where you can grab a cabana whenever you want. 

Setai Beach Access
Setai Beach AccessPhoto Courtesy of Anna Sherrill

This is definitely quite the condo for someone moving to Miami or looking for an upgrade to be proud of.

If you love it, you should get it before it's gone.

These types of penthouse condos do not last for long so reach out to Anna Sherrill for a private tour.

ANNA SHERRILL

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Real Estate Professional in Miami Beach

(786) 853-8484

anna@annasherrill.com

Anna Sherrill Miami Real Estate Agent
Anna Sherrill Miami Real Estate AgentPhoto Courtesy of Anna Sherrill
Click here to book a tour with her today!
Miami
Lifestyle
Real estate
Home

