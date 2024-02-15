Luxury Oceanfront Penthouse in Miami Beach: A $5.5M Dream Home

$5.5M is the price you’ll pay to live in a in the heart of Miami Beach, with views for days. And not just any condo, oh no, a premium penthouse condo located in the iconic 5-star Setai Residences high-rise building. A prestigious known building in Miami Beach frequently visited by A-list celebrities, recording artists, and established influencers who expect excellence.
If you have not had the pleasure of dining at Ocean Grill, you must make a reservation to experience the ambiance and refreshing menu options that will have you coming back again.
I suggest indulging in their fresh seafood tower which I paired with a few glasses of Domaine Anderson Chardonnay - perfection with a breathtaking ocean scenery.
The Setai is truly a building like no other offering residents a luxury living experience with insatiable dining options, beach access with cabanas, late night entertainment, and of course an attentive staff ready to accommodate any of your requests.
Let’s get into the details of what this looks like, shall we?
Step inside a floor-to-ceiling window luxury penthouse designed to show you all of what Miami has to offer from every angle.
Introducing the Penthouse C residence, with 2-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, and a perfectly naturally lit office area for those high-achievers that are somehow always on the clock.
This condo was made for you.
Nothing says luxury lifestyle like having a morning coffee with a fresh Miami ocean beach breeze - what a life!
It’s giving home-sweet-home with opulence.
Just so you know, this penthouse was remodeled with custom floors and built-in Miele and Subzero appliances which were beautifully positioned as design elements to add value to kitchen.
The Setia also offers top-tier amenities (no surprise there), including 3 infinity pools, a state-of-the-art gym and spa, and a full-time concierge.
Let’s not forget the unparalleled easy access to the best Miami Beach where you can grab a cabana whenever you want.
This is definitely quite the condo for someone moving to Miami or looking for an upgrade to be proud of.
If you love it, you should get it before it's gone.
These types of penthouse condos do not last for long so reach out to Anna Sherrill for a private tour.
