Carlo Dipasquale: Global and Local Expertise

“When I go to South America or Europe to do presentations, I don’t sell properties. I sell the city,” Carlo explains. “Why Miami? Miami has become a global city as important as New York, London, or Paris. People from all over the world come here and find events related to their culture, from restaurants to art to music to film festivals, so they feel instantly at home. Everything here has improved in terms of infrastructure, and this is just the beginning. When the people who move the economy make Miami their home base, you can only imagine the growth this young city will continue to experience. So when someone buys real estate here, they’re investing in the future and the future of their families.”